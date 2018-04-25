New case of measles reported in Kaohsiung, over 100 exposed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A new case of the measles has been verified in Kaohsiung and over 100 people are believed to have come in contact with the victim, announced the Kaohsiung Department of Health on Tuesday (April 24), according to a CNA report.

The latest confirmed case of the measles is a 24-year-old man, according to the city's Department of Health. After coming into contact with an infected person in early April, he had received a measles, mumps, rubella vaccination (MMR) vaccination on April 5.

However, on April 15 he developed symptoms of an upper respiratory infection and then developed a fever on April 18, when he sought treatment at the hospital. He was officially diagnosed with the disease yesterday.

Since he was infected, there are believed to be a total of 129 people who have come in contact with the victim, and they will be closely monitored until May 7, when the incubation period for the disease should end. The total number of people being monitored for infection in Kaohsiung now stands at 1,069.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases of the measles in Taiwan this year to 23, including 16 domestic infections and 7 from overseas, according to CDC statistics.