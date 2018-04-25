  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/25 09:16
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 4 .810
Toronto 13 8 .619 4
New York 12 9 .571 5
Tampa Bay 8 13 .381 9
Baltimore 6 17 .261 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 12 9 .571
Minnesota 8 9 .471 2
Detroit 9 11 .450
Chicago 5 15 .250
Kansas City 5 15 .250
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 16 8 .667
Los Angeles 15 8 .652 ½
Seattle 12 10 .545 3
Oakland 12 11 .522
Texas 8 16 .333 8

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Minnesota 1

Oakland 9, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0

Chicago White Sox 10, Seattle 4

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.

Seattle 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-1) at Houston (Verlander 3-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Lynn 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Faria 1-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 2-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 1-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0) at Cleveland (Bauer 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Graveman 0-4) at Texas (Fister 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-1), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.