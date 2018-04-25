Wrongfully deported, she's back but not allowed to sue

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A woman detained and deported to Mexico in 2013 despite being in the United States legally will not be allowed to pursue a wrongful arrest lawsuit against the U.S. government.

An appeals court in New Orleans upheld a Texas federal judge's dismissal of the lawsuit by Guadalupe Chaidez Campos.

Court records say Campos had entered the country illegally in 2012 and was ordered out. But she also applied for and received legal "nonimmigrant" status.

Agents detained and deported her when she reported to a probation office in El Paso, even though she had proof of her legal status. She returned in 2014.

Tuesday's ruling said the government is immune from her lawsuit because the border agents, who had seen the 2012 deportation order, acted within their discretion.