The Latest: Meek Mill freed from jail after 5-month battle

By  Associated Press
2018/04/25 06:57

PHILADELPHIA (AP) —

The Latest on the court order that rapper Meek Mill be released from jail on bail (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Rapper Meek Mill is out of jail after being held behind bars for five months for probation violations.

Mill took off in a helicopter shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday from the prison outside of Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order freeing him on bail while he appeals decade-old drug and gun violations.

Mill was sentenced in November to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation.

A team of lawyers and public relations consultants had waged an all-out battle to get him freed on bail.

Philadelphia's district attorney believes Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.

4:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania's highest court has ordered a judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.

The Supreme Court directed a Philadelphia judge who had jailed him to immediately issue an order releasing him on unsecured bail.

Mill issued a statement saying his five months in jail have been "a nightmare" and thanking all his supporters.

Prosecutors say they believe Mill should get a new trial because of questions raised about the credibility of his arresting officer.