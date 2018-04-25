PET Packaging Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ . ’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the . This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of PET packaging and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006191/en/

PET Packaging Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The global PET packaging market is experiencing a promising growth, owing to the demand from end-user industries such as F&B,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. “Also, APAC has some of the most populated countries which creates a growing demand for packaged products,” added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global PET Packaging Market:

Reduction in weight of PET containers Advent of small- volume SKUs Impact of circular economy on PET industry

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Reduction in weight of PET containers

In the PET packaging category, the suppliers are planning to reduce the materials in the packaging techniques to achieve material efficiency and further minimize the weight of PET containers. This provides the room for a large shipment as the weight of the packaging reduces.

Advent of small- volume SKUs

In the recent years, there is a growing trend of miniaturization of the liquid PET packaging segment. This helps the suppliers provide larger customer reach for buyers, as they can target individual customers.

Impact of circular economy on PET industry

PET packaging is completely recyclable and provides the room for reducing environmental impacts. The suppliers also provide sustainability in the supply of raw materials and reduces production costs.

to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

We also reports to meet clients’ requirements.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006191/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS PACKAGING

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 03:15 PM/DISC: 04/24/2018 03:15 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006191/en