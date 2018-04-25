Matthews™ Closes Another Shopping Center for Top 10 REIT

PALM COAST, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™ , the nation’s fastest growing commercial real estate company, announces the $10.55 million sale of Old Kings Commons. The 84,759 square foot multi-anchor community shopping center, sold by Regency Centers, is located in Florida’s Atlantic coastal city of Palm Coast and just an hour south of Jacksonville. The buyer was a private family office based in South Florida. The transaction was spearheaded by Jordan Powell and Scott Henard, SVP and Regional Director of the Matthews™ Shopping Center Division.

Matthews™ was able to source the buyer through its relationship and cooperation with a broker in South Florida. “This was a strong, fully stabilized center located in a market of Florida with extremely low vacancy. The buyers are very happy with their purchase and look forward to the long-term cash flow it will provide,” said Powell.

