Fruits and Vegetable Processing Equipment Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their ‘ . ’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the . This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of fruits and vegetable processing equipment and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006326/en/

Fruits and Vegetable Processing Equipment Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“An increase in the consumption of processed fruits and vegetables in emerging economies such as India and China will drive the growth of the market,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. “Also, North America and Europe are the largest producers of fruits and vegetable processing equipment, owing to the increased cultivation of fruits and vegetables,” added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Fruits and Vegetable Processing Equipment Market:

Focus on adoption of advanced processing technologies by buyers Growing prospects for processed food equipment market due to surge in demand for organic fruits and vegetables in Europe Rise in government initiative for increased trade of processed fruits and vegetables

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Focus on adoption of advanced processing technologies by buyers

In the fruits and vegetable processing equipment market, the suppliers are adopting various advanced technologies to meet the rising demand from the consumers. This helps the buyers increase the efficiency and quality of the food items.

Growing prospects for processed food equipment market due to surge in demand for organic fruits and vegetables in Europe

In the recent years, there has been considerable growth in the production of organic fruits and vegetables. This ensures the limited addition of artificial colors, chemicals, and flavors and further ensures purity and quality for the buyers.

Rise in government initiative for increased trade of processed fruits and vegetables

In the fruits and vegetable processing equipment, the governments across the globe are taking initiatives to improve inter-regional trade. This also helps to scale up the base of food processing machinery and equipment.

to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

We also reports to meet clients’ requirements.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006326/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 05:15 PM/DISC: 04/24/2018 05:15 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006326/en