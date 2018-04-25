Jeunesse® Global Honored among Best Places to Work in Direct Selling for Second Time

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--For a second time, Jeunesse was named as one of the Best Places to Work in Direct Selling by “Direct Selling News . ” Jeunesse is one of just 13 companies to be honored in the 2018 competition.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006546/en/

Global direct selling company Jeunesse has been selected as a 2018 Best Places to Work company by Direct Selling News. (Photo: Business Wire)

Direct Selling News partnered with Quantum Workplace to implement a confidential and anonymous employee engagement survey whose results determine the industry’s Best Places to Work. To be honored in the competition, companies had to meet minimum participation requirements and select survey results targets.

To earn this distinction, the Jeunesse survey was measured against the results of all Best Places to Work surveys, then compared to the top three overall survey results. The company’s strong corporate culture, recognition programs, career growth opportunities and benefits program all factored into its favorable employee engagement.

“We are so honored and humbled to be named among the Direct Selling News ‘Best Places to Work in Direct Selling’ for a second time,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “To watch our global corporate family grow from a few dozen to more than 800 while maintaining an inspiring culture has been extraordinary. We are profoundly grateful to our global team and their unrelenting passion for Jeunesse. Without their consistent dedication to our family of Jeunesse Distributors around the world, we could not fulfill our mission to have positive impact in the world.”

For nearly 15 years, Quantum Workplace has worked with more than 88,000 organizations to implement more than six million engagement surveys through 47 state and national competitions.

As a Best Places to Work in Direct Selling honoree, Jeunesse was profiled in the April edition of Direct Selling News.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System. With multilingual customer service, back office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 140 countries. Learn more at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006546/en/

CONTACT: Jeunesse

Lynn McGovern, 623-363-6925

lynn.mcgovern@jeunessehq.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION RETAIL COSMETICS SPECIALTY

SOURCE: Jeunesse

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 04:03 PM/DISC: 04/24/2018 04:03 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006546/en