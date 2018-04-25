Construction Chemicals Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their ‘ . ’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the . This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of construction chemicals and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006238/en/

Construction Chemicals Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The increase in building and infrastructural developmental activities worldwide will influence the growth of the global construction chemicals market,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. “Also, the manufacturers of construction chemicals have created a wide distribution channel in the market using both physical retail stores and online retailing, ” added Anil.

Looking for more insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Construction Chemicals Market:

Increase in demand for ready-mix concrete solutions Rise in adoption of eco-friendly and non-hazardous construction chemicals Increase in R&D spend and focus on technological innovations by leading suppliers

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Increase in demand for ready-mix concrete solutions

In the last couple of years, there has been a considerable demand for ready-mix solutions. These solutions help the buyers avail high-quality concrete as per their requirements. It also reduces management effort associated with the mixing of concrete.

Rise in adoption of eco-friendly and non-hazardous construction chemicals

The demand for eco-friendly and non-hazardous construction chemicals is increasing due to the growing awareness on safety and health. This further helps to enhance the environmental safety and helps end-users comply with safety regulations.

Increase in R&D spend and focus on technological innovations by leading suppliers

Globally, the suppliers are increasingly investing in R&D initiatives to develop new products with enhanced capabilities. This provides the buyers access to a wide range of enhanced products that are best suited to meet their business requirements.

to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

We also reports to meet clients’ requirements.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006238/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 04:15 PM/DISC: 04/24/2018 04:15 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006238/en