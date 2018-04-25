Machine Tools Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their ‘ .’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the . This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of machine tools and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006241/en/

Machine Tools Procurement Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The growth of end-user industries such as aerospace and automotive will influence the growth of the machine tools category,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. “Also, the rise in production facilities and the expansion of manufacturing plants will drive the growth of the market in the APAC region,” added Tridib.

Looking for more insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Machine Tools Market:

Increasing use of automation across different machine tools Rising focus on sustainability during procurement of machine tools Incorporation of 3D printing technology for machine tools manufacturing

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Increasing use of automation across different machine tools

In the recent years, the machine tools category is shifting toward automation. The buyers in the market are increasingly adopting automated machine tools to reduce the spend on human resource. With the help of automation, the buyers can minimize their labor costs.

Rising focus on sustainability during procurement of machine tools

Globally, the buyers are focusing on the procurement of environmental-friendly machine to reduce the increasing carbon footprints. This facilitates synergies among the buyers and suppliers to reduce the overall carbon footprint.

Incorporation of 3D printing technology for machine tools manufacturing

The suppliers in the machine tools category are incorporating 3D printing technology for fabricating and manufacturing machine tools. This helps the suppliers improve the efficiency of buyers production process.

to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

We also reports to meet clients’ requirements.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006241/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY UTILITIES MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 03:31 PM/DISC: 04/24/2018 03:31 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006241/en