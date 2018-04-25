Trustmark Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) reported net income of $36.8 million in the first quarter of 2018, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.54. Diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2018 increased 12.5% when compared to core earnings in the previous quarter and 17.4% when compared to the same period in the prior year. This level of earnings resulted in a return on average tangible equity of 13.05% and a return on average assets of 1.10%. Trustmark’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share payable June 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2018.

First Quarter Highlights

Revenue, excluding interest and fees on acquired loans, increased 1.7% linked quarter and 4.0% year-over-year to total $144.0 million The net interest margin (FTE), excluding acquired loans, was 3.37% in the first quarter, up 2 basis points from the prior quarter and down 1 basis point year-over-year Core noninterest expense, which excludes other real estate and intangible amortization, totaled $100.2 million in the first quarter, down 0.6% from the prior quarter and up 1.5% year-over-year Sustained strong credit performance reflected in reduced nonperforming assets and net recoveries

Gerard R. Host, President and CEO, stated, “The first quarter marked a positive start to 2018, as we placed continued emphasis on balance sheet optimization, capital deployment and disciplined expense management. The strong performance of our mortgage and insurance businesses shows the value of our diverse business model. Thanks to our talented associates, solid profitability and strong capital base, Trustmark remains well positioned to continue meeting the needs of our customers and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Balance Sheet Management

Continued balance sheet optimization through maturing investment securities run-off and opportunistic share repurchases Capital base continues to provide flexibility in pursuing growth opportunities Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 27.4% of total deposits

Loans held for investment totaled $8.5 billion at March 31, 2018, a decrease of 0.7% from the prior quarter and an increase of 6.4% from the comparable period one year earlier. Acquired loans totaled $215.5 million at March 31, 2018, down $46.0 million from the prior quarter. Collectively, loans held for investment and acquired loans totaled $8.7 billion at March 31, 2018, down $102.0 million, or 1.2%, from the prior quarter.

Deposits totaled $11.0 billion at March 31, 2018, up $398.3 million, or 3.8%, from the prior quarter. Trustmark continues to maintain an attractive, low-cost deposit base with approximately 60% of deposit balances in checking accounts. Deposit costs remain well controlled with the 9 basis point linked-quarter increase in interest bearing deposit cost driven in part by public fund deposits.

Trustmark’s capital position remained solid, reflecting the consistent profitability of its diversified financial services businesses. During the first quarter, Trustmark repurchased $2.5 million of its common shares in open market transactions and has $96.7 million in remaining authority under its existing stock repurchase program, which expires March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2018, Trustmark’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.00%, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 13.44%.

Credit Quality

Other real estate decreased 8.5% and 29.3% from the prior quarter and year-over-year, respectively Recoveries exceeded charge-offs; net recoveries represented -0.03% of average loans Allowance for loan losses represented 314.28% of nonperforming loans, excluding specifically reviewed impaired loans

Nonperforming loans totaled $68.7 million at March 31, 2018, up 1.7% from the prior quarter and 12.1% year-over-year. Other real estate totaled $39.6 million, reflecting a decline of 8.5% from the previous quarter and 29.3% from the same period one year earlier. Collectively, nonperforming assets totaled $108.3 million, reflecting a linked-quarter decrease of 2.3% and year-over-year decrease of 7.7%.

Allocation of Trustmark's $81.2 million allowance for loan losses represented 1.04% of commercial loans and 0.64% of consumer and home mortgage loans, resulting in an allowance to total loans held for investment of 0.95% at March 31, 2018, representing a level management considers commensurate with the inherent risk in the loan portfolio. Collectively, the allowance for both held for investment and acquired loan losses represented 0.98% of total loans, which includes held for investment and acquired loans.

Unless otherwise noted, all of the above credit quality metrics exclude acquired loans.

Revenue Generation

Net interest margin, excluding acquired loans, was 3.37%, an increase of 2 basis points from the prior quarter Maturing investment securities run-off is accretive to the net interest margin Deposit costs remain well controlled Noninterest income totaled $46.8 million, up 6.4% linked quarter and 1.7% year-over-year

Net interest income (FTE) in the first quarter totaled $105.3 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.46%, down 2 basis points from the prior quarter. Relative to the prior quarter, net interest income (FTE) decreased $3.8 million, reflecting a $3.2 million decrease in interest income and a $592 thousand increase in interest expense. During the first quarter of 2018, the yield on acquired loans totaled 8.13% and included $594 thousand in recoveries from the settlement of debt, which represented approximately 0.99% of the annualized total acquired loan yield. The net interest margin was negatively impacted by approximately 6 basis points linked-quarter and year-over-year due to the enactment of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which reduced the fully tax equivalent adjustment as a result of the lower corporate tax rate. This compression year-over-year is principally offset by the runoff of maturing investment securities, while linked quarter is offset by the runoff of maturing investment securities and quarterly day count.

Noninterest income in the first quarter increased 6.4% from the prior quarter to total $46.8 million, as higher mortgage banking revenues and insurance commissions more than offset seasonal reductions in various fee-income categories. Mortgage banking revenue totaled $11.3 million in the first quarter, up $5.0 million from the prior quarter and $1.1 million year-over-year. The linked-quarter change reflects a net positive mortgage valuation adjustment and a net positive mortgage servicing hedge ineffectiveness that more than offset decreased secondary marketing gains. Mortgage loan production totaled $289.1 million, down 14.3% from the prior quarter and 4.7% year-over-year. Insurance revenue totaled $9.4 million in the first quarter, up 6.9% from the prior quarter and 2.2% year-over-year; this performance primarily reflects growth in the group health insurance and property and casualty businesses.

Wealth management revenue in the first quarter totaled $7.6 million, down 2.0% and up 2.1% from the prior quarter and year-over-year, respectively. The linked-quarter decline is primarily attributable to decreased commission-based transactions within investment services. Bank card and other fees declined $640 thousand from the prior quarter due to seasonal reductions in interchange income and other miscellaneous bank fees. Service charges on deposit accounts declined $336 thousand from the prior quarter, reflecting seasonal reductions in NSF and overdraft fees.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense declined 0.5% linked quarter and increased 0.4% year-over-year to $102.5 million Core noninterest expense, which excludes other real estate expense and intangible amortization, totaled $100.2 million, down 0.6% from the prior quarter and up 1.5% year-over-year

Salaries and employee benefits decreased $345 thousand from the prior quarter to total $58.5 million. Services and fees increased 2.1%, or $327 thousand, linked-quarter. Other real estate expense totaled $866 thousand, up $200 thousand from the prior quarter, while net occupancy-premises expense totaled $6.5 million, down 1.7% from the prior quarter. Other expense totaled $11.8 million, a decline of $783 thousand, or 6.2%, on a linked-quarter basis.

Trustmark remains committed to optimization of its retail delivery channels to promote additional growth. In the first quarter, Trustmark opened a location in Pensacola, Florida, that not only serves as a branch, but also as headquarters for the Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance agency.

Additional Information

As previously announced, Trustmark will conduct a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Corporation’s financial results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing (877) 317-3051 or by clicking on the link provided under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.trustmark.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available through Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in archived format at the same web address or by calling (877) 344-7529, passcode 10118412.

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services company providing banking and financial solutions through 199 offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “hope,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “could,” “future” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to anticipated future operating and financial performance measures, including net interest margin, credit quality, business initiatives, growth opportunities and growth rates, among other things, and encompass any estimate, prediction, expectation, projection, opinion, anticipation, outlook or statement of belief included therein as well as the management assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements. You should be aware that the occurrence of the events described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Trustmark’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should any such underlying assumptions prove to be significantly different, actual results may vary significantly from those anticipated, estimated, projected or expected.

Risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations of Management include, but are not limited to, changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs, local, state and national economic and market conditions, including potential market impacts of efforts by the Federal Reserve Board to reduce the size of its balance sheet and conditions in the housing and real estate markets in the regions in which Trustmark operates and the extent and duration of the current volatility in the credit and financial markets as well as crude oil prices, changes in our ability to measure the fair value of assets in our portfolio, material changes in the level and/or volatility of market interest rates, the performance and demand for the products and services we offer, including the level and timing of withdrawals from our deposit accounts, the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation, our ability to attract noninterest-bearing deposits and other low-cost funds, competition in loan and deposit pricing, as well as the entry of new competitors into our markets through de novo expansion and acquisitions, economic conditions, including the potential impact of monetary and other governmental actions designed to address the level and volatility of interest rates and the volatility of securities, currency and other markets, the enactment of legislation and changes in existing regulations or enforcement practices or the adoption of new regulations, changes in accounting standards and practices, including changes in the interpretation of existing standards, that affect our consolidated financial statements, changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits, technological changes, changes in the financial performance or condition of our borrowers, changes in our ability to control expenses, changes in our compensation and benefit plans, greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquisitions or new products and lines of business, cyber-attacks and other breaches which could affect our information system security, natural disasters, environmental disasters, acts of war or terrorism, and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of this information, whether as the result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise.

