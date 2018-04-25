Top Factors Driving the Global Smart Ceiling Fans Market| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the innovation in product features and user interfaces as one of the key emerging trends driving the .

One of the key trends in the market is the development of innovative features and user interfaces. Smart ceiling fans are integrated with easy-to-use digital control panels and built-in energy-saving functionalities. Lately, they are being incorporated with remote control, Wi-Fi, and 3G or 4G connectivity. They can be controlled using mobile apps and be connected to mobile devices using Bluetooth. Smart ceiling fans use Wi-Fi and can rebroadcast both IR and RF signals from remote controls, which has the capacity to manage up to six ceiling fans. Innovation in terms of features and user interface will augment demand for smart ceiling fans during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increased adoption of smart products as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global smart ceiling fans market:

Increased adoption of smart products

The fast-changing lifestyles and preference for convenience are driving consumers to adopt the latest technologies quickly. In recent times, the concept of controlling a household appliance through the Internet and smartphones is attracting considerable attention. Smart ceiling fans are designed precisely to provide convenience by offering the feature of unique remote location operability (using wireless connecting devices).

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Consumers can easily operate and monitor the process by downloading the relevant app on their mobile devices and connecting the ceiling fans through Wi-Fi. Consumers can turn the ceiling fan on, before getting home from work or any place and turn it off from outside after forgetting to shut it down before leaving the house. Such features enhance consumer comfort and overall experience and attract them to networked lifestyles.”

Global smart ceiling fans market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following end-users, including residential and commercial and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Of the two major end-users, the residential segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 84% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is commercial, which will account for nearly 16% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global smart ceiling fans market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 61%. However, by 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate.

