Tomato Sauces from The Jersey Tomato Co.™ Launch at All Harris Teeter Neighborhood Food & Pharmacy Stores

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--The Jersey Tomato Co., maker of premium New Jersey tomato sauces and salsas, today announced that three flavors of its tomato sauces are now available at all 245 Harris Teeter Neighborhood & Pharmacy stores. The three SKUs available at Harris Teeter are Marinara, Tomato Basil and Spicy. The Jersey Tomato Co. can also be found at Kroger and its family of stores nationwide, including Fred Myer and Ralph’s, bringing the Company’s products to thousands of points of distribution nationally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005132/en/

Three tomato sauces from The Jersey Tomato Co., now available at all Harris Teeter stores. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Harris Teeter is an admired grocery partner who recognizes the premium, better-for-you qualities of our products and the world-renowned attributes of the New Jersey tomato,” said Dave Stoff, Founder and CEO of The Jersey Tomato Co. “Thanks to Harris Teeter, shoppers from the District of Columbia to Florida are able to enjoy the naturally lower sodium and farm fresh flavor of sauces from The Jersey Tomato Co. Our sauces can now be found coast to coast, from California to Florida, demonstrating nationwide appreciation for the New Jersey tomato’s extraordinary flavor.”

The Extraordinary New Jersey Tomato

All products from The Jersey Tomato Co., including salsas and pizza sauces, are made with 100% New Jersey tomatoes. The New Jersey tomato has been recognized around the world as the best since 1934. The New Jersey tomato is celebrated like the great Italian San Marzano tomato for their outstanding flavor. All products from The Jersey Tomato Co. are marked with the “Made Jersey Fresh” logo, indicating certification from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture that every tomato was grown and harvested in New Jersey.

Better-For-You Tomato Sauces Made From World-Renown Tomatoes

The New Jersey tomato has distinct attributes such as unmatched sweetness, tartness and epic taste. This premium tomato is the result of the New Jersey soil composition, which has an acidic pH balance, combined with the ideal summer climate, which produces a delicious, better-for-you tomato. Because of the New Jersey tomato’s inherent qualities, the Jersey Tomato Co. sauces have 60% lower sodium than the other leading tomato sauce brands. Bursting with farm fresh flavor, tomato sauces from The Jersey Tomato Co. are lower in calories and fat, naturally lower in sodium and have no added sugar. No added preservatives allow the naturally occurring flavor to shine through – along with antioxidants and vitamins - making these sauces a healthier than most leading tomato sauce brands.

The Jersey Tomato Co. is a portfolio company of KEEN Growth Capital, a venture fund that invests in and develops early-stage food and wellness companies.

About The Jersey Tomato Co.

All Natural. All Jersey. All Good. The Jersey Tomato Co. sauces and salsas are made with 100% premium New Jersey tomatoes and healthy, fresh ingredients. Five delicious flavors of tomato sauce, two salsas and a pizza sauce, are all bursting with farm fresh flavor and naturally lower sodium - 60% lower sodium than other leading brands. Follow The Jersey Tomato Co. in social media and visit JerseyTomatoCo.com for more.

About KEEN Growth Capital

KEEN Growth Capital invests in early stage food-related companies that generate meaningful social impact in addition to above market financial returns. KEEN has particular focus on healthy snacking, functional foods and patented, science backed companies that positively impact consumer health, environmental and community wellness, and long term disease mitigation. Keen’s infusion of intellectual and financial capital delivers enriched outcomes for all stakeholders while creating a healthier world. KEEN is based in Orlando. Ideas welcome everywhere. Visit KEENGrowthCaptial.com for more.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005132/en/

CONTACT: The Jersey Tomato Co. & KEEN Growth Capital

Addison Ames, 917-721-2961

Addison@KEENGrowthCapital.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONVENIENCE STORE WOMEN OTHER CONSUMER DISCOUNT/VARIETY ONLINE RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR NATURAL RESOURCES AGRICULTURE ENVIRONMENT RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SPECIALTY SUPERMARKET CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: KEEN Growth Capital

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 04/24/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005132/en