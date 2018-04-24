BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Appcues, the user experience layer, today announced Appcues for NPS, helping businesses accelerate Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey response quality and completion rates through in-product deployments. Two thirds of Fortune 1000 companies today use NPS to gauge customer satisfaction, however, most receive low quality responses as a result of inopportune timing. The significance of Appcues for NPS is it’s delivered natively within a product, supporting a customer-centric strategy that drives users to complete an NPS survey intermittently during their customer lifecycle. By delivering NPS surveys to users in a native, frictionless way, product teams benefit from immediate, authentic product sentiment which contributes to improving the user experience as a whole.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005416/en/

Appcues Launches Native Net Promoter Score Product to Improve Response Quality for Businesses (Photo: Business Wire)

Key benefits of Appcues for NPS include:

Easy setup and deployment with Javascript Native, in-product surveys that are delivered intermittently during the customer lifecycle supporting a customer-centric strategy A comprehensive dashboard that displays data analysis on customer sentiment and satisfaction Survey reminders that can be set based on customer preference

“NPS is a metric that product-led companies naturally value as it’s critical in measuring customer satisfaction,” said Jonathan Kim, CEO and co-founder, Appcues. “Companies that hold NPS to a high standard are ones that view their customers as the key to their business success. By natively integrating NPS into the product experience, these companies can leverage the intelligence gained from every interaction to further enhance their business. For this reason, we’re excited to deliver Appcues for NPS as it helps businesses receive more immediate and useful feedback that ultimately leads to a better overall brand experience.”

“Appcues for NPS took merely minutes to setup and deploy. The tool instantly segmented out users appropriately and the improved response quality that we’ve seen so far is fascinating to our team,” said Neel Desai, Product Manager, ProfitWell. “As a customer-centric business, product sentiment and satisfaction are always top priorities for our product team, so it’s essential that we invest in tools that offer us accurate, data-rich insight into overall product happiness, ultimately improving our brand’s bottom line.”

To learn more about Appcues for NPS, visit: https://www.appcues.com/nps-survey-software

About Appcues Appcues is a user experience layer that accelerates growth for companies by helping them put their products to work. By creating unique user interface patterns that are customized and on-brand, Appcues enables anyone to improve conversion and reduce churn by making their product experiences user-friendly and personalized. With Appcues, any company that is investing in its product can make it more usable and feature-rich for customers.

Founded in 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts, companies depend on Appcues to improve user engagement and product adoption rates. Learn more at www.appcues.com and follow us on Twitter @Appcues.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005416/en/

CONTACT: Appcues

Kate Gundry, 617-797-5174

appcues@pluckpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING

SOURCE: Appcues

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 09:01 AM/DISC: 04/24/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005416/en