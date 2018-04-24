Stoli® Cucumber Launching as First Flavor Addition to Stoli’s Award-Winning Portfolio of Premium Vodkas Since 2013

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Stoli ® Vodka, the original premium vodka with uncompromising quality since 1938, announced today the launch of Stoli ® Cucumber. In 1962, Stoli became the brand that introduced flavored vodkas to the spirits market and, just in time for summer, adds fresh Cucumber to complement its award-winning range. The latest flavor from Stoli is crisp and clean on the palate, bursting with savory cucumber taste and a soft, smooth finish. Stoli Cucumber will be available nationwide beginning in late April.

Today, Stoli Vodka announced the first flavor to join its premium range in more than five years -- fresh Stoli Cucumber, just in time for summer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Stoli Cucumber will keep consumers cool and reinvigorated, whether enjoyed on the rocks or mixed in a cocktail, pairing well with mint, lemon and lime. Signature drinks include a Stoli Cucumber Spritz, Cucumber Martini, Cucumber Mule, and a Cucumber Bloody Mary. At various retail outlets, Stoli Cucumber will be sold with Tajín chile seasoning affixed to the bottle, providing a zesty garnish to coat the rims of glasses.

“Stoli has the best flavored vodkas on the market – an important and strategic segment of the overall Stoli business,” said Russell Pareti, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Stoli Group USA. “We recognized an opportunity for a high-quality premium cucumber vodka, given the rise in demand for this fresh taste in cocktails. We could not be prouder of Stoli Cucumber, which will complement our existing portfolio very well. Thus far, the reception from the trade and bartenders has been overwhelmingly positive and we look forward to bringing new consumers into the Stoli Vodka franchise with this new flavor addition.”

Stoli ® Cucumber is 75 proof, or 37.5% percent alcohol by volume (ABV), for a suggested retail price of $19.99 for a 750ml. For more information, visit www.stoli.com or follow Stoli on Instagram @Stoli, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stoli and on Twitter @Stoli.

About Stoli ® Group USA

Stoli Group USA, LLC is a U.S. importer and marketer of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2013, Stoli Group USA is a subsidiary of SPI Group based out of Luxemburg, one of the world's most dynamic wine and spirits organizations.

