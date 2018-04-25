Financial Profiles Hires Richard Davis as Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Financial Profiles, a strategic communications firm, has hired Rich Davis as its Chief Operating Officer. Davis brings more than 20 years of experience in roles as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of high profile public relations agencies that he helped grow. Rich will join the firm on May 2, 2018 and will report to Moira Conlon, Founder and President of Financial Profiles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006347/en/

Rich Davis, Chief Operating Officer at Financial Profiles, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to welcome Rich,” said Moira Conlon. “This year marks the 10 th anniversary of our firm and it’s the ideal time to expand our leadership team. Rich brings a wealth of experience and a unique combination of operational, strategic and financial expertise. We have a long history of working together and I know he will play a key role in helping Financial Profiles successfully navigate our next phase of growth and success.”

Most recently, Davis served in the roles of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of several of IPG’s global public relations agencies including Rogers & Cowan and Frukt. Previously he was the Western Region Chief Financial Officer for Weber Shandwick, Daily Advertising, Film Fashion, Current and the Axis Agency.

“Financial Profiles has built an impressive business and I am excited to be joining the firm,” said Rich Davis. “I worked with Moira for many years when she oversaw Financial Relations Board’s West Coast operations for IPG. I look forward to collaborating with the entire team at Financial Profiles to strengthen its operational foundation to continue to provide exceptional client service and to support the firm’s continued growth.”

About Financial Profiles

Financial Profiles is a strategic communications firm that specializes in creating value through effective communication. Public companies, pre-IPO companies and asset management firms come to us for our expertise in value-based corporate positioning and messaging and for access to investors, analysts and the press. We offer a range of specialized services, including investor relations, IPO preparation, M&A communications, media relations, media training and crisis management. We have a well-demonstrated track record of leveraging best-in class communications to help our clients enhance their profiles and build credibility and support among all key stakeholders. www.finprofiles.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006347/en/

CONTACT: Financial Profiles

Tricia Ross, 310-622-8226

tross@finprofiles.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSULTING COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS

SOURCE: Financial Profiles

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 02:01 PM/DISC: 04/24/2018 02:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006347/en