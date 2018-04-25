The Claro Group Announces New Managing Directors

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--The Claro Group (Claro), a financial, economic and management consulting firm, announced the recent promotions of Matt Infantino, Katie McNally, Chris Quinn, and E. Weiant Williams to Managing Director. Claro is honored to be announcing these organic, intra-organization promotions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006262/en/

Matt Infantino, Managing Director, The Claro Group, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)

Matt Infantino has been with Claro's Chicago office since the firm was founded in 2005. He has over 18 years of professional experience and specializes in the quantification and resolution of complex insurance claims and other financial disputes. His experience includes probabilistic risk analysis involving the measurement of economic damages, allocation modeling, and negotiation and settlement strategies for maximizing insurance assets. Matt also has significant experience in the management, collection and analysis of complex datasets, including the design of CAMeo, a secure web-based claims management and payment system.

Katie McNally has been with The Claro Group since its inception in 2005. She was recently named a Rising Star of the Profession by Consulting Magazine and is located in the Chicago office. She specializes in damages quantification, statistical analyses, complex claims consulting, and litigation risk analysis. In addition to her consulting responsibilities, Katie is an Adjunct Lecturer of Statistics and Economics at Northwestern University.

Chris Quinn is the Practice Lead of Claro's Corporate Recovery Services. He is located in our Houston office and has more than 20 years of experience in financial advisory services. He has been involved in numerous projects including, litigation consulting, financial and operational restructurings, valuations, accounting, insurance claims, financial recovery/bankruptcy, and complex damages analysis. Chris has authored numerous expert and valuation reports and has testified in various district and bankruptcy courts.

E. Weiant Williams is one of the original employees of Claro and is based out of its Chicago office. Through his 17 year career, Mr. Williams has assisted clients in virtually all aspects of the claim and litigation process, such as damage quantification, coverage analysis, allocation modeling, negotiation strategy, expert testimony, and international arbitration. He has extensive experience in the resolution of third-party APH (asbestos, pollution and human health) claim issues, and he has aided numerous clients in the development and preparation of first-party property damage, business interruption, and builders risk claims.

Claro has no doubt that this new crop of Management Directors will build upon their already impressive resumes and continue to deliver value-added services to their clients.

The Claro Group, LLC

Founded by former “Big 5” accounting and consulting firm partners, The Claro Group, LLC ("Claro"), is one of the nation’s top privately owned financial and economic consulting firms. Claro provides analytics and solutions in high-stakes litigation matters, investigations, insurance claims, corporate recovery, government contracts and the technology solutions that support them. Our offices are located in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Austin.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006262/en/

CONTACT: The Claro Group

Lauren Fumanti, 512-717-0371

lfumanti@theclarogroup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING CONSULTING FINANCE INSURANCE LEGAL

SOURCE: The Claro Group, LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 02:00 PM/DISC: 04/24/2018 02:00 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006262/en