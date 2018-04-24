Olympic Gold Medalist & 9-Time National Champion Jessie Diggins to Collaborate with America’s Favorite Jeweler, Ross-Simons

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--“GOLD!” – a call heard around the world in South Korea earlier this year has rarely been more enthusiastic than for US cross-country skier, Jessie Diggins. As the world discovered, Jessie Diggins is courageous, determined and beautiful. Her hard work and incredible skills will keep her on the world stage for many years. Collaborating with legendary jeweler Ross-Simons, Jessie Diggins will advocate a shared mission of celebrating strong and successful women everywhere.

Our favorite 2018 Olympic Gold Medalist and 4-time World Championship Medalist, Jessie Diggins, never misses an opportunity to add some sparkle and earrings when she’s racing. In addition to the glitter on her cheeks, Jessie also wears earrings when she’s racing. She favors studs and small drop earrings on and off the trails. Recently, our yellow gold star studs have been a favorite! (Photo credit: Reese Brown)

A dynamic skier, Jessie is also a prolific communicator whose social media presence is followed around the globe as she shares her outlook on sports and life. She is a master of cross-country skiing at the highest levels, and she is equally a champion of the importance of giving back. In sharing her success and encouraging the goals of other junior athletes, she is a relentless messenger for the notion that Olympic dreams are possible, on and off the snow.

In fact, this is what Darrell Ross, CEO of Ross-Simons, said about Jessie. “For us, Jessie is as perfect an ambassador that we could ever hope for. We know our customers are strong, passionate women in all aspects of their lives. Jessie brings to us – and them – her vibrant success and exuberance without effort. Her authentic enthusiasm combined with her astonishing athletic prowess and genuine kindness literally blew us away. She is the new gold standard of celebrity spokesperson.”

In a statement, Jessie wrote; “Fabulous jewelry at great values is what Ross-Simons is all about, and I believe in the sincerity of that message. They’ve been around a very long time, and I can sense their passion for what they do – for women of all ages – celebrating beauty, strength and sparkle. I love this association and can’t wait to get started.”

Jim Speltz, President of Ross-Simons added “It would be hard to imagine a better fit or voice for Ross-Simons than Jessie Diggins. We could not be more proud to officially make this announcement and for us to join her team as she joins ours. It’s truly a great day for us.”

ABOUT JESSIE DIGGINS – From Afton, MN, Jessie is a life-long cross country skier who is well on her way to securing her legacy as one of Team USA’s all-time greats. In February of 2018, she etched her name in Olympic history in dramatic fashion, lunging at the finish line in an epic come-from-behind victory to claim the first-ever Olympic gold medal for Team USA. For her heroics, Diggins was selected by her fellow athletes to be the Team USA Flag Bearer at the closing ceremony. Jessie is a four-time World Championships medalist and 9-time National Champion. Already a two-time Olympian, she intends to lead Team USA back into competition at the 2022 Olympic Games.

ABOUT ROSS-SIMONS As America's favorite jeweler for 66 years, Ross-Simons has provided exceptional service and delivered fabulous jewelry to millions of satisfied customers. Luxury Brand Holdings was formed in 2011 to encompass the expansion of the company’s brand offerings as the Sidney Thomas upscale jewelry stores were introduced. With designer jewelry collections and couture straight from the runway, Ross-Simons and Sidney Thomas have dazzled generations of families with their amazing selection and great prices. Headquartered in Cranston, RI, the company is home to 250 employees encompassing all corporate functions, distribution and customer service. The company operates two e-commerce sites at Ross-Simons ( www.ross-simons.com ) and Sidney Thomas ( www.sidneythomas.com ).

