2018 Westood Board of Directors Elected

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) Westwood’s 2018 Board of Directors were announced at the firm’s annual shareholders’ meeting held on April 17, 2018. New member Dan Beckmann, PE, Director, Power Delivery, joins Paul Greenhagen, PS, President/CEO, Kevin Larabee, Vice President, Human Resources, Aaron Tippie, PE, Vice President, Power Division, and re-elected member Jason McCarty, PE, Vice President, Operations.

Westwood's 2018 Board of Directors. From left: Dan Beckmann, Kevin Larabee, Jason McCarty, Paul Greenhagen, and Aaron Tippie (Photo: Business Wire).

New board members are nominated and then elected by the shareholders each year. Beckmann joined the firm in 2005 and became a shareholder in 2010. Greenhagen looks forward to working with Beckmann on the board, “Dan is a respected leader and a model for Westwood’s culture across our business units. He will bring forward a very balanced perspective considering business strategy, client opportunities, and our team’s strengths.”

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for commercial and residential development, wind and solar energy, and electric transmission projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. Westwood’s Corporate Fact Sheet.

In 2017, Westwood received Zweig Group’s Best Firms to Work For and Marketing Excellence awards, ranked on industry top 25 lists, and received recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

