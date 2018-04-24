Avnet Journal Reveals Keys to Hardening the IoT-Connected Supply Chain

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Avnet (NYSE: AVT ), a leading global technology distributor, released the latest edition of the Supply Chain Navigator, supply chain thought leadership journal, with an exclusive interview with HP Inc. Chief Supply Chain Officer Stuart Pann, and an in-depth look at how IoT connectivity in the Factory of the Future has put industrial supply chains in the crosshairs of the world’s most sophisticated and malicious cybercriminals.

“The distinct challenges around fortifying today’s connected industrial control and civil infrastructure systems are often either misunderstood or underestimated,” said Wade McDaniel, publisher of Supply Chain Navigator and vice president of solutions development and delivery, Avnet Velocity. “In this issue, we share insights from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, and other highly respected voices in the cybersecurity field into the distinct cyber risk challenges facing members of the industrial supply chain, as well as tips for building more effective cyber hygiene into today’s IoT-enabled value networks.”

Supply Chain Navigator April 2018 issue highlights:

One-on-One with Stuart Pann, Chief Supply Chain Officer, HP Inc. Contributed Commentary: Cyber Risks in Additive Manufacturing Threaten to Unravel the Digital Thread Best Practice: General Dynamics Mission Systems Innovates Innovation with Suppliers Research Notes: Managing Natural Resource Dependencies in Supply Chains Contributed Commentary: AI as a Force for Good in Supply Chain Management Op-Ed: Reflections on a Career, and Profession, in Transition

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

