Samsung Announces Commitment to Lower Dose Exposure Within its Digital Radiography Suite

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Samsung has announced a growth vision centered on improving the quality and safety of patient care through a commitment to lower radiation across its innovative suite of medical imaging products. A prime example is Samsung’s GC85A premium fully digital X-ray system, which provides the same image quality with half the radiation. Samsung’s engine S-Vue™ 3.02 received FDA clearance last November for use at 50 percent dose reduction for adult chest exams. Constantly working to lower dose exposure is a top priority for radiologists and healthcare professionals, and the GC85A’s dose reduction represents a breakthrough in medical imaging technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005323/en/

Samsung’s GC85A with new S-Vue™ provides greater diagnostic confidence with 50% dose reduction*. (Photo: Business Wire)

When it comes to dose management, precision is key. The GC85A incorporates Samsung’s Image Post-processing Engine S-Vue™ 3.02 that provides spatially adaptive multi-scale processing and advanced de-noising technology delivering quality images with only half the dose.

“I recently participated in Samsung’s Low Dose Study and personally evaluated 10 chest X-rays, finding that the overall image quality was excellent,” said Dr. Hetal Patel, Chief of Radiology, ARMC-Moses Cone Health, Greensboro Radiology P.A. “The reduced-dose X-ray was either of comparable quality or better quality, and I would advocate for all chest X-rays to be done using this methodology.”

In practice, patients who receive a chest X-ray from the GC85A are subjected to 8 microsieverts (μSv) of radiation. To place that in context, it is as low as the average dose exposed during a three-hour flight from Chicago to New York. In other words, the radiation levels of the Samsung GC85A are incredibly low and therefore safer for patients.

Samsung will continue to reduce dose without compromising image quality. In March, Samsung received Low Dose clearance from the South Korea Ministry of Food & Drug Safety (MFDS) and CE marked for applying dose reduction technology in other X-ray models.

“We are committed to continuing to reduce radiation dose in our products and we are delighted with the GC85A’s low dose performance,” said Philip Sullivan, President and CEO of NeuroLogica, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. "We plan to expand our dose-reduction protocols from chest to other parts of the body such as the abdomen and include pediatrics in the near future.”

We all encounter low radiation levels through sources in our everyday life, including the air we breathe, but no one wants patients to be exposed to more radiation than necessary.

Samsung is aiming to lower dose exposure in X-ray systems to levels comparable to everyday items.

Check out this video to learn more and find out how Samsung is lowering radiation dosage here.

Samsung’s efforts to educate and build awareness to dose radiation can be found at www.samsunghealthcare.com/en/lowdose.

*The dose reduction in GC85A digital chest radiography is based on limited phantom and clinical study results. Only routine PA chest radiography for average size adults were studied, excluding pediatric patients.

About NeuroLogica NeuroLogica, the healthcare subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., develops, manufactures, and markets innovative imaging technologies and is committed to delivering fast, easy and accurate diagnostic solutions to healthcare providers. NeuroLogica, the global corporate headquarters and manufacturer of Samsung computed tomography, is also the US headquarters for sales, marketing and distribution of all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound systems. NeuroLogica’s growing portfolio of advanced medical technologies are used worldwide in leading healthcare institutions helping providers enhance patient care, improve patient satisfaction, and increase workflow efficiency. For more information, please visit .

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005323/en/

CONTACT: Samsung NeuroLogica

Lynne Gagne, 978-564-8576

lgagne@samsungneurologica.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE AUDIO/VIDEO HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY MEDICAL DEVICES RADIOLOGY OTHER HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Samsung NeuroLogica

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 04/24/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005323/en