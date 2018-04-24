Ether Capital Launches on NEO

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--The NEO Exchange (“ NEO ”) is pleased to announce that Ether Capital Corporation (“ Ether Capital ”) has launched in the public markets on NEO, trading under the symbol ETHC. Ether Capital is a Toronto-based technology company whose objective is to become the central business and investment hub for the Ethereum ecosystem. The Company’s common shares began trading on NEO on April 19, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006107/en/

Ether Capital, including CEO Michael Conn and Board Director John Ruffolo, joined Jos Schmitt, President and CEO, NEO Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the launch of Ether Capital on NEO. Ether Capital common shares began trading on NEO on April 19, 2018 under the symbol ETHC. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud to launch on the public markets and begin executing our business plan to initially invest in Ethereum’s native utility token ‘Ether’ as a strategic asset and then subsequently identify strategic acquisitions in Ethereum based businesses,” said Som Seif, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Ether Capital. “As the first publicly listed company focused solely on the Ethereum ecosystem, we are excited to provide investors with the opportunity to invest in one of the foundational building blocks of the blockchain space. To help drive this industry-shifting disruptive technology, it is important for us to have an innovative partner in the public markets and we are pleased to work with NEO as we bridge the gap with the financial industry. ”

“As a publicly traded company, we will have the liquidity and transparency we need to maintain the permanent source of capital that will fuel our growth, and subsequently the growth of Ethereum-based businesses,” added Michael H. Conn, Chief Executive Officer, Ether Capital. “As we prepare to implement our strategic vision as a regulated entity, we know that coupled with the unique insights of our leadership in financial services and blockchain technology, we will benefit from NEO’s expansive investor reach programs and liquidity provision services.”

Investors can trade shares of Ether Capital through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

“We are exceptionally happy to launch Ether Capital as a publicly-listed company on NEO, and proud to partner with a company that has the same commitment to innovation and disruption as we do,” stated Jos Schmitt, President and CEO, NEO. “Ethereum is poised to become the backbone of ‘Web 3.0’ and Canada is the leader in this space. I truly believe our country will continue to be a blockchain hub for many years to come as we have the skills, the industry expertise, the desire to drive transformation and the governments and regulatory bodies keen to take an active role in supporting innovation. We look forward to enabling Ether Capital as they seize this immense opportunity to transform how companies do business.”

About Ether Capital Corporation Ether Capital is a Toronto-based technology company whose objective is to become the central business and investment hub for the Ethereum ecosystem. Ether Capital will invest in Ethereum’s native utility token “Ether” as a strategic asset, and selectively invest in or acquire Ethereum-based businesses. Founded by a highly experienced Board of Directors and management team, Ether Capital has the resources, experience and relationships to support businesses and invest in industry-shifting disruptive technologies. For more information, visit http://ethcap.co/.

About NEO Exchange Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. is Canada’s next generation stock exchange, putting the needs of investors, businesses looking to raise capital and dealers first. Launched in March 2015, the NEO Exchange currently offers an innovative trading venue to trade all Canadian securities. It also has a value added listing platform for capital raising companies and investment products, offering unique liquidity, transparency and efficiency benefits. For more information, please visit: NEOstockexchange.com

Join us on social media: twitter | linkedin | facebook

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006107/en/

CONTACT: NEO Exchange

Media Contact:

Adam Bornstein, 905.505.2540

adam@NEOstockexchange.com

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER EDUCATION OTHER EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TELECOMMUNICATIONS OTHER TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT OTHER GOVERNMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES COMMUNICATIONS OTHER COMMUNICATIONS CONSUMER

SOURCE: NEO Exchange

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 11:21 AM/DISC: 04/24/2018 11:21 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006107/en