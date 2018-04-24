Marshall Gerstein Opens Raleigh Office – Its First Expansion Outside Illinois

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Intellectual Property law firm Marshall Gerstein today announced the opening of a new office near Research Triangle Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, its first office outside of Chicago.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005183/en/

Marshall Gerstein biotechnology partner Joshua T. Elliott will head the firm's Raleigh office. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited about taking this next step in Research Triangle Park – an area known as the nation’s leading high-technology research and science park,” managing partner Jeffrey S. Sharp said. “Over the past 63 years, we’ve built our firm’s reputation on being the best at understanding the hard science behind our clients’ innovations and how to use that knowledge to help them achieve their business goals. Having an office in such an important hub of innovation feels like a natural fit for us.”

Sharp continued: “In fact, we’ve been serving clients in this area for quite some time, but this new office will allow us to expand our existing capabilities and position us to better serve the growing demand for intellectual property legal services in the region.”

Marshall Gerstein biotechnology partner Joshua T. Elliott will head the Raleigh office. Elliott focuses his practice on patent law matters related to biochemistry and biotechnology, including advising and counseling clients on issues such as freedom-to-operate, infringement, validity, and design-around strategies.

To start, Sharp and four additional Marshall Gerstein attorneys will split their time between Chicago and the new office: Michael P. Furmanek, chair of the firm’s industrial and mechanical technologies practice; Julie M. Watson, special counsel in the firm’s IP transactions practice; Randall G. Rueth, chair of the firm’s electrical and computer technologies practice; and Matthew R. Carey, partner in the electrical and computer technologies practice.

The office is located at 555 Fayetteville Street, Suite 300, Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP is exclusively focused on intellectual property law. The firm provides sophisticated intellectual property advice and legal services to many of the world’s largest, most innovative businesses, research institutions, universities, and entrepreneurs. Chambers & Partners has ranked Marshall, Gerstein as “first-rate for litigation,” and “one of the best biotechnology practices in the entire country.” Corporate Counsel magazine lists the Firm as a “Go-To Law Firm of the Top 500 Companies” for intellectual property and litigation. The Firm is also ranked as a top intellectual property law firm by Managing IP, Fortune, Intellectual PropertyToday, and Intellectual Asset Management magazines. Learn more at www.marshallip.com and www.PTABWatch.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005183/en/

CONTACT: Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Kristina Bencak, 312-474-9503

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS NORTH CAROLINA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LEGAL OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE

SOURCE: Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 09:12 AM/DISC: 04/24/2018 09:12 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005183/en