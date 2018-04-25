Australians commemorate 103rd anniversary of Turkish battle

The sun sets as seen from the Anzac Cove beach in Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, the night before Anzac Day commemoration event
People visit graves at the Anzac Cove beach memorial site and cemetery in Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, the night before Anzac
People look at a Gallipoli monument of WWI Turkish soldiers at the coastal town of Eceabat in Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Th
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy Turnbull visit the Sir John Monash Centre on the eve of ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, left, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pose near the bust of a soldier (unnamed) as they attend
Australian Colonel Scott Clingan, left, escorts French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, right, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, right, and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull look at crosses as they tour the military cemetery befor
A Turkish soldier, dressed in WWI-era uniform, stands guard during the international service in recognition of the Gallipoli campaign at Mehmetcik mon
A gendarme is seen before the wreath-laying ceremonies at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, northern France, Tuesday, April 24,
An Australian flag is seen prior the wreath-laying ceremonies at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, northern France, on Anzac Day
A women walks at the Helles Memorial, in the Gallipoli peninsula, near Canakkale, Turkey, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The Helles Memorial, built in 1924
A man walks past a Gallipoli monument of WWI Turkish soldiers at the coastal town of Eceabat in Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Patsy Reddy, Governor-General of New Zealand, practices the wreath-laying ceremony, ahead of the April 25 commemoration at the Helles Memorial, in the
A British forces bagpiper performs at the Helles Memorial, in the Gallipoli peninsula, near Canakkale, Turkey, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The Helles Mem
Priest Patrick Irwin looks at the Helles Memorial, ahead of the April 25 commemoration in the Gallipoli peninsula, near Canakkale, Turkey, Tuesday, Ap
Thousands of Australians have gathered at pre-dawn services around the country to commemorate the moment when Australian and New Zealand Army Corps troops waded ashore at the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey 103 years ago in their first major battle of World War I.
Because extremists have targeted annual ANZAC Day April 25 ceremonies in the past, concrete barriers were placed around the service in downtown Sydney to protect those who gathered at Martin Place against vehicle attacks.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, his French counterpart Edouard Philippe and the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, will mark ANZAC Day in France with a service that also commemorates the 100th anniversary of Australian troops taking the town of Villers-Bretonneux from the Germans.
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton represents the Australian government at a service at ANZAC Cove at Gallipoli where the Australian and New Zealand troops landed under British command in an ill-fated attempt to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war.