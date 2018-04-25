Goodwin Relocates Growing Silicon Valley Office to Downtown Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Global 50 law firm Goodwin announced today that it has relocated its Silicon Valley office from Menlo Park to 601 Marshall Street in downtown Redwood City. The move aligns with the continued expansion of the firm’s corporate and litigation practices in the Silicon Valley and the Bay Area.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Goodwin's new 601 Marshall Street office in downtown Redwood City. Left to Right: Goodwin's Chief Operating Officer Michael Caplan, Chair of the Business Law Department Mark Macenka, Redwood City Council Member Janet Borgens, Goodwin's Silicon Valley Office Chair Lynda Galligan, Chairman David Hashmall, Partner and Real Estate Counsel Alexander Randall, Chief Administrative Officer Michelle Duerr-Condia, Redwood City Council Member Shelly Masur, Goodwin's Chair of the Litigation Department Jeffrey Simes (Photo: Business Wire)

“Goodwin’s Silicon Valley office has grown to more than 100 lawyers and staff since launching just over ten years ago,” said Goodwin’s Chairman David Hashmall. “We have been fortunate to attract some of the brightest and most sought-after talent who represent many of today’s most innovative companies. In the process, Goodwin has become a household name in the Valley. Our beautiful office in Redwood City is both a testament to what we have accomplished so far and – with its modern, centrally-located space – a fitting home for our continued growth.”

As the anchor tenant, Goodwin occupies floors six through eight of the brand new, pre-certified LEED Platinum building at 601 Marshall Street. The office spans 75,000 square feet, including a 2,700 square foot outdoor terrace.

“We have designed our space in Redwood City with Goodwin’s culture of collaboration top of mind,” said Lynda Galligan, Chair of Goodwin’s Silicon Valley office. “The new office is open, bright and welcoming, and it reflects perfectly who we are as a firm. Moving to downtown Redwood City also seemed like an obvious choice for us. Here, we can be more connected to the Silicon Valley community, our clients and the technology industry than ever before, as we continue to grow our key corporate and litigation practices.”

Goodwin’s Silicon Valley office represents venture capital and private equity firms, entrepreneurs and companies at all stages of growth across a wide range of market sectors in the technology and life sciences industries. The office offers litigation counsel and representation for companies faced with government investigations and enforcement proceedings, securities litigation and shareholder disputes, patent litigation, trade secret litigation, as well as trademark and technology licensing disputes. The office also provides experienced white collar defense.

The firm’s Silicon Valley address is as follows: 601 Marshall Street, Redwood City, CA 94063. The office’s phone and fax numbers remain unchanged.

The move follows last year’s relocation of Goodwin’s London, Paris and Frankfurt offices to new, expanded spaces.

About Goodwin

At Goodwin, we use law to achieve unprecedented results for our clients. Our 1,000 plus lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigations and world-class advisory services in the financial, life sciences, private equity, real estate, and technology industries. We partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility and ambition. To learn more, visit us at www.goodwinlaw.com and follow us on Twitter at @goodwinlaw and on LinkedIn.

