Carbona® Introduces First Activated Charcoal Washing Machine Cleaner

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Renowned for product breakthroughs like the Stain Devils® laundry stain removal system, cleaning industry leader Carbona® today introduces another first-to-market innovation: the first washing machine cleaner with activated charcoal. Carbona Washing Machine Cleaner with Activated Charcoal attracts and binds odor-causing residues, dirt, and limescale for a complete machine clean. A naturally occurring ingredient, charcoal becomes extremely porous and acts like a “sponge magnet” for dirt when activated – so laundry doesn’t become the magnet instead.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005970/en/

Carbona Washing Machine Cleaner with Activated Charcoal is now available nationwide in select retail locations and at Carbona.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Health and personal care industries have proven the absorption power of activated charcoal in products including face masks, water purifiers, and stomach remedies. Now, consumers can leverage the effectiveness of this ingredient to help maintain the prime performance of their washing machines. Carbona Washing Machine Cleaner with Activated Charcoal is now available nationwide in select retail locations and at Carbona.com.

“Product innovation is a strategic growth driver for Carbona,” states Chris Albers, marketing director, Delta Carbona, L.P. “Our team is always looking at trends, inside and outside our product categories, for fresh ideas and inspiration for how we can help consumers achieve a better clean and live a life unstained. With activated charcoal—an ingredient known to absorb and remove dirt and impurities—we get performance and utility.”

Additional features and benefits of Carbona Washing Machine Cleaner with Activated Charcoal include:

Versatility: Unlike powdered products of its kind, Carbona liquid Washing Machine Cleaner with Activated Charcoal can also be used to wipe down the detergent tray and rubber seal that tends to collect grime and stain residues. It works in all washing machine types, including top-and front-loaders and high-efficiency (HE) machines. Value: As a single-use product, consumers can maintain their washing machine’s performance at a lower cost than other multi-use products on the market.

Carbona Washing Machine Cleaner with Activated Charcoal is available nationwide at select retail outlets and online at Carbona.com for a suggested value of $3.49 (250 mL single-use bottle).

For more information on Carbona Washing Machine Cleaner with Activated Charcoal and other Carbona products, visit www.carbona.com.

About Delta Carbona, L.P.

Delta Carbona, L.P. is a privately held, family-owned consumer products company based in Fairfield, NJ responsible for sales, marketing, and distribution of Carbona® brand laundry care and household cleaning products. Carbona products help homeowners take on stains, conquer messes, and celebrate cleaning victories. Breakthrough products include the Stain Devils® laundry stain removal system, Color Grabber™, and its range of oxy-powered carpet cleaners with patented built-in brush top applicator. For more about how Carbona can help you live “life unstained,” visit www.carbona.com and follow Facebook.com/carbonausa and Instagram.com/carbonausa.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005970/en/

CONTACT: The S3 Agency

Joelle Speranza, 973-257-5548

jsperanza@thes3agency.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN ONLINE RETAIL HOME GOODS RETAIL OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER FAMILY MEN

SOURCE: Delta Carbona, L.P.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 09:56 AM/DISC: 04/24/2018 09:56 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005970/en