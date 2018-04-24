Franchise Law Firm Spadea Lignana, Introduces New Custom Cloud-Based Proprietary Software to Streamline Franchise Sales Compliance for Franchisors

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Franchise law firm Spadea Lignana has introduced a NEW, custom designed, cloud-based software system to streamline franchise sales and compliance for franchisors. The system enables franchise development professionals to send a link directly through email or their CRM system taking candidates to a custom map with a simple red/green interface allowing the candidates to download the correct FDD approved in specific states.

The system was developed with feedback from national franchisors, industry experts and franchise sales professionals looking for a better way to manage the onerous process of knowing where franchisors are allowed to sell, and which FDD they must deliver to candidates. It is not unusual, even for experienced franchisors and salespeople, to send an outdated FDD or lose track of which states they are currently registered in, especially this time of year, as franchisors scramble to update their FDD and renew registrations in multiple states.

Spadea Lignana partner, Tom Spadea, said that this new system “takes the franchise sales process and couples it with the need for rigorous and accurate legal compliance without sacrificing speed or simplicity.”

Lory Meyerson, President of Pinnacle Franchise Development gave a client’s perspective and said, “We’ve been working successfully with Spadea Lignana and their cutting-edge technology and have learned by experience how the new system takes pressure off the franchise salesperson. By ensuring everything in the franchise sales process is accurate, we avoid potential mishaps with issuing the FDD to clients and by using this system we know that the FDD delivered to candidates is always up-to-date.”

Another Spadea Lignana client, Bob Vearling, VP Franchise Development for Cherry Blow Dry Bar said, “This software makes our daily lives easier! It automates the franchise sales process, eliminates mistakes and administrative blunders, and our attorney automatically gets copies of FDD receipts.”

For a short video tutorial on the new system visit https://vimeo.com/260105446

The franchise lawyers at Spadea Lignana are responsible for drafting and maintaining Franchise Disclosure Documents, searching and filing trademarks, helping with M&A due diligence, litigating disputes and handling general legal needs for hundreds of franchisor and franchisee clients nationwide. The experienced partners have been executives for national franchise brands and some were franchisees themselves, providing an unmatched business perspective giving clients real world practical solutions. Visit .

