Rolls-Royce Introduces New MTU Onsite Energy Diesel Generator Sets for North American Market

MANKATO, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Rolls-Royce recently introduced the next-generation Series 2000 MTU Onsite Energy diesel generator set product line for the North American market (60Hz). With a power output range from 615 kWe to 1250 kWe it expands the company’s high-power range product portfolio and makes it the most inclusive factory line up in the industry. These new diesel generator sets are already available.

The new systems, DS750, DS800, DS1000 and DS1250, offer up to three circuit breakers mounted and wired from the factory, a 74.7dBA sound level, and a 190mph wind rating all in one package, making them more complete, reliable and cost-effective than other products on the market. Additional features of the generator sets include:

Higher power density per square foot, achieving 1250 kWe with an MTU 16V2000 engine providing more power from a smaller footprint 190mph steel and aluminium wind-rated enclosures Best-in-class factory sound enclosure for L3

The modular controls cockpit features a brand-new backend concept for mounting and wiring circuit breakers and controls along with a full line of SER circuit breaker solutions. The new generator sets are both IBC and OSHPD certified.

“The new Series 2000 diesel generator sets provide customers the best-in-class reliability and cost-efficiency that they have come to expect from MTU Onsite Energy products,” said Kevin McKinney, senior sales manager at MTU Onsite Energy. “No other OEM offers the quantity of optional accessories, breakers, sound attenuation level and wind rating all in one package, with or without IBC/OSHPD Certification. By providing these options pre-engineered and validated from the factory, we can inherently improve quality, reliability and provide a more cost-effective solution.”

MTU Onsite Energy is part of Rolls-Royce Power Systems, a world-leader in diesel and gas-based power and propulsion systems for a wide variety of applications.

Rolls-Royce pioneers cutting-edge technologies that deliver the cleanest, safest and most competitive solutions to our planet’s vital power needs. Rolls-Royce Power Systems is headquartered in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany and employs around 10,000 people. The product portfolio includes MTU-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, power generation, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry. Under the MTU Onsite Energy brand, the company markets diesel gensets for emergency, base load and peak load applications as well as cogeneration plants using gas engines for the combined generation of heat and power. Bergen medium-speed engines power ships and power generation applications. L’Orange completes the portfolio with fuel injection systems for large engines. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 4,000 marine customers including 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. Annual underlying revenue was $21 billion in 2017, around half of which came from the provision of aftermarket services. The firm and announced order book stood at $109.6 billion at the end of December 2017. In 2017, Rolls-Royce invested $2.8 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 31 University Technology Centers, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research. Rolls-Royce employs almost 50,000 people in 50 countries. More than 16,500 of these are engineers. The Group has a strong commitment to apprentice and graduate recruitment and to further developing employee skills. In 2016 we recruited 274 graduates and 327 apprentices through our worldwide training programs.

