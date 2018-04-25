From Cities to Slopes, Hilton Garden Inn Announces Expansion in Diverse Locations Around the World

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton ’s (NYSE: HLT) award-winning, global upscale brand of hotels, announces the opening of four hotels in diverse locations across the U.S., as well as Turkey and Colombia. Each new property is unique to the local area, minutes away from natural landmarks, business parks, and thriving entertainment and shopping venues. Catering to the needs of today’s modern traveler, Hilton Garden Inn is extending the guest experience far beyond the four walls of a guest room – thanks in part to healthier, on-trend menu choices, handcrafted cocktails and local wine and craft beer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006212/en/

Rendering of the new Hilton Garden Inn Lehi in Utah, which opened earlier this month along with three other Hilton Garden Inn properties around the globe. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Hilton Garden Inn continues its robust expansion from vacation hot-spots to leading business destinations,” said John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn. “Our diverse line-up of nearly 800 hotels across the globe makes it easy to find a property that is conveniently located – whether that be for an important business meeting or for a relaxing weekend at the beach.”

New Hotel Highlights Include:

Oklahoma: Hilton Garden Inn Tulsa-Broken Arrow A modern property, southeast of downtown Tulsa, near some of the area’s top shops and restaurants, the hotel features more than 4,100 square feet of flexible event space. This contemporary hotel also boasts an indoor pool, whirlpool and evening room service. Turkey: Hilton Garden Inn Isparata In the heart of what is fondly known as the “rose capital of the world,” the hotel is steps from expansive fragrant and colorful flower fields in the popular Centrum Garden Complex. Highlights include complimentary ski storage for guests visiting Mount Davraz and large event spaces with an abundance of natural light. Utah: Hilton Garden Inn Lehi Conveniently located near the Silicon Slopes area situated in the foothills of beautiful Mount Timpampogos, this contemporary hotel provides complimentary shuttle travel to nearby corporate offices and Outlets of Traverse Mountain. Other highlights include an indoor swimming pool as well as its proximity to picturesque running and biking trails. Colombia: Hilton Garden Inn Santa Marta Hilton Garden Inn Santa Marta offers comfortable guest rooms and thoughtful amenities in a location convenient to many of the area's top attractions. The hotel, just a five-minute drive from Prado Plaza Shopping Center and Tesoro del Mar Shopping Center, provides guests with a view of the Marina of Santa Marta.

With recent enhancements to its award-winning food & beverage offerings, Hilton Garden Inn provides numerous choices for diners in each hotel’s restaurant, lounge and 24/7 retail space –from handcrafted cocktails to locally-inspired small plates and entrees. Guest rooms are designed for work and comfort, with large work desks, Serta beds, a mini-fridge, HDTV and complementary Wi-Fi.

All Hilton Garden Inn hotels are part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases with Amazon Shop with Points.

For more information about Hilton Garden Inn, please visit www.hgi.com or news.hgi.com.

*Service of alcohol subject to state and local laws. Must be of legal drinking age.

About Hilton Garden Inn

The award-winning Hilton Garden Inn brand provides business and leisure guests with upscale yet affordable accommodations and modern amenities for a successful and comfortable stay. The satisfaction promise affirms the brand’s goal to make each stay better and brighter. Guaranteed. As a recognized F&B leader, Hilton Garden Inn serves daily cooked-to-order breakfast and offers full service restaurants and bars. Team Members at more than 770 hotels around the world are committed to guaranteeing today’s busy travelers have a bright and satisfying experience from the first hello when they arrive. Hilton Garden Inn is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. For more information about Hilton Garden Inn, visit www.hgi.com or news.hgi.com, or connect on social media at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,200 properties with more than 856,000 rooms, in 105 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006212/en/

CONTACT: Jennifer Hughes

Director, Brand Public Relations

Hilton Garden Inn

+1 901 374 6518

jennifer.hughes@hilton.com

or

Lauren Butler

For Hilton Garden Inn

+1 214 259 3436

lauren.butler@ketchum.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OKLAHOMA UTAH VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION LODGING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Hilton Garden Inn

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 12:19 PM/DISC: 04/24/2018 12:19 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006212/en