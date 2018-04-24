Fuze Unveils Report Showcasing IT ‘Game Changers’ in Action

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications solution provider for the modern global enterprise, today released the ‘Game Changers’ Report that showcases examples of how CIOs and other IT leaders are assuming more strategic, impactful roles and leading projects that are transforming organizations from business, technology, and workforce standpoints.

The report profiles 12 visionary technology leaders, exploring how these game changers are making their marks. These CIOs and heads of IT come from different-sized organizations and industries, ranging from pro sports and apparel to construction materials.

What the game changers share is a willingness to disrupt the business and a commitment to leverage cutting-edge technology to change the way their companies operate; how their employees collaborate, communicate, and get work done; and the overall customer experience.

“CIOs are facing major challenges preparing their businesses to compete in a digital world,” said Colin Doherty, CEO of Fuze. “We’ve heard hundreds of stories from CIOs about how they’ve succeeded in taking cloud-first approaches and equipping the modern workforce with tools that empower them to work the way they want to work. This report highlights some of the most inspirational examples of game changers in action.”

Studies show that historically, CIOs were viewed as “order takers” whose duties focused more on “ keeping the lights on ” than on playing a leadership role in their companies’ strategies. Now, they are stepping up as transformation agents, driving digital innovation and acting as positive catalysts for change.

Today’s CIOs understand the importance of digital to any business and the opportunity it presents. Fuze’s Breaking Barriers 2020: How CIOs are Shaping the Future of Work study shows 76 percent of CIOs believe adoption of new technology is a crucial business strategy and 80 percent say IT’s ability to innovate is critical to the success of the business.

“Now, Information Technology is playing more of an advisory role,” said Jennifer Terrill, CIO of iPayment, one of the IT leaders profiled in the ‘Game Changers’ Report. “We can collaborate and strategize on delivery options, adoption execution, and operational success criteria instead of what hardware and software to buy. The business mindset at iPayment is successfully adapting to meet the challenges of rapid technology changes.”

