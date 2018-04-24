Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) was recently awarded the Louise Allen Award, presented by the Lubbock Professional Chapter of the Association of Women in Communications in Lubbock, Texas. Tyler was recognized with this award for its outstanding community service contributions throughout 2017.

Dane Womble, president of Tyler Technologies' Local Government Division, accepts the Louise Allen Award at the Lubbock Professional Chapter of the Association of Women in Communications event for community service contributions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Giving back is a key component of Tyler’s company culture. Its Lubbock office has an employee-led Community Involvement Committee, and for many departments, annual meetings include a volunteer aspect. In 2017 alone, Tyler’s Lubbock-based Local Government Division supported several charitable causes, including the American Cancer Society, Salvation Army, South Plains Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and March of Dimes.

“Partnering with our clients to build safer, stronger, and more connected communities is at the core of Tyler’s mission,” said Dane Womble, president of Tyler’s Local Government Division. “Our employees not only want to connect communities through technology, they also want to connect with their community by giving of their time, energy and resources. We have passionate employees who genuinely care about each other and about the communities they live in.”

The Louise Allen Award was presented at the Celebrity Luncheon in Lubbock on April 17. The tradition of the award luncheon began in the mid-1980s as a way of honoring and celebrating the contributions and achievements of the people who make Lubbock and West Texas a great place to live. The luncheon draws a crowd of more than 400 people who join in to celebrate award winners’ contributions to the community. Proceeds of the luncheon go to a scholarship fund for students at Texas Tech University and to continuing education for its members.

More than 250 employees work in Tyler’s Lubbock office. Tyler has more than 4,000 employees, and 24 offices across the U.S. and Canada.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities, counties, schools and other government entities - to become more efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their constituents. Tyler's client base includes more than 15,000 local government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. In 2017, Forbes ranked Tyler on its "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list, and Fortune included Tyler on its "100 Fastest-Growing Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.

