SeniorWell Hires New Chief Operating Officer

SeniorWell, a mobile healthcare company delivering on-site podiatry, optometry, dentistry, and audiology services to seniors residing in long-term nursing facilities across the Midwest, today announced the hiring of Sherri Peavy, MBA, BSN, RN as Chief Operating Officer.

As SeniorWell’s new Chief Operating Officer, Peavy will increase operational efficiencies to better serve SeniorWell’s employees and patients. Peavy is a lifelong native of Chicago and has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. She will bring to SeniorWell an extensive expertise in business development, patient program development, physician relations, professional and technical staffing, clinical operations and strategic planning.

“My goal is to strengthen an already wonderful culture at SeniorWell, by developing strong teams that work efficiently together to deliver the best service to our clients,” said Sherri Peavy, SeniorWell COO. “Hiring top talent, rewarding strong performers, and developing organizational discipline throughout departments are all priorities.”

“We are thrilled to add Sherri Peavy to our growing executive team,” said John Moroney, SeniorWell CEO. “Her breadth of experience working with nationally ranked academic medical centers and interacting regularly with physicians and senior leadership to drive significant operational-focused results and enhancements are few of the many reasons she’s a great fit for this role.”

About SeniorWell

SeniorWell is a mobile healthcare company delivering on-site podiatry, optometry, dentistry, and audiology services to seniors residing in long-term nursing facilities. Through its relationships with nursing facilities across the Midwest, SeniorWell sees a significant amount of patients per year. In addition to providing on-site care, SeniorWell also manufactures and fabricates custom hearing aids, dentures, and eyeglasses in its FDA approved lab for patients in need. For more information about SeniorWell and how it improves quality of life for seniors, visit http://www.SeniorWellGroup.com.

