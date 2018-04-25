TLCD Architecture Accepts ENR’s “Best of the Best” Award for American AgCredit Headquarters

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Jim Murphy & Associates and TLCD Architecture announced today that their collaboration on American AgCredit’s new headquarters office building in Santa Rosa has received the “Best of the Best” Award from ENR (Engineering News Record). ENR chooses one winner for each category from across the entire United States “which reaches the pinnacle of design and construction achievement.” Don Tomasi, Principal at TLCD Architecture accepted the award in the Office/Retail/Mixed Use category at a ceremony in New York City on April 5, 2018.

This unique project from two leaders in Northern California’s design and construction industry is the result of a true partnership between client, contractor and architect. Close teamwork was instrumental in completing the project in 18 months and bypassing the typical design-bid-build delivery process. Design and construction took place during a time of active growth and reorganization for the owner. In response, flexible planning modules, use of demountable partitions and an under-floor “plug and play” power system allowed the project to change and adapt to shifting programmatic needs.

The striking 120,000 sf three-story building features two forms that wrap around a central courtyard and are connected by walkways and three pedestrian bridges. The slender building shapes are clad in glass and a custom-tailored zinc shroud, which enables dramatic 360-degree views of Sonoma County’s vineyard filled hills. A highly energy-efficient building, the team incorporated unobtrusive sustainable design strategies including displacement ventilation, automatic shading and daylight harvesting. In addition to housing the company’s administrative headquarters, pre-planned expansion zones are now home to other agricultural and wine related businesses. A locally owned caterer operates a popular café on the ground floor and is on hand to serve the many social events and business meetings that take place throughout the facility.

Despite the challenging pace of construction to meet the owner’s completion date, worker safety took top priority and was emphasized daily and widely to all subcontractors. Because of this constant emphasis by project leadership at Jim Murphy & Associates, the team logged zero lost time accidents, an absolute requirement to qualify for an ENR Best award.

“Our team would like to acknowledge American AgCredit’s consistent support for quality at every level of design, construction and technology integration. We are deeply honored to see such a rewarding project achieve this national award,” says Don Tomasi.

