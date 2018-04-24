Humana and Landmark Announce In-Home Care Program for Humana Medicare Advantage Members with Chronic Conditions

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is teaming up with home-based medical care company Landmark to offer an in-home medical, behavioral and palliative care coordination program for Humana Medicare Advantage members with multiple chronic conditions in seven states. The program gives patients the opportunity to receive quality care in the privacy and comfort of a residential setting.

Landmark physicians and advanced practice providers (Complexivists®) utilize an integrated care model to treat the whole patient. The company also employs pharmacists, nurses, social workers, behavioral health clinicians, and dieticians to provide care management in support of, and in coordination with, the patient’s existing primary care physician - Landmark does not replace patients’ regular doctors, but augments their care plans in the home.

The program will be available to eligible Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO members with complex health needs - due to multiple chronic conditions such as diabetes, coronary heart disease, cancer, and end-stage renal disease – who live in select counties in Washington (starting in May); Kansas and Missouri (starting in June); Kentucky and Ohio (starting in July); and Louisiana and Mississippi (starting in August).

Available services will include urgent house-call visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week; maintenance visits to proactively monitor conditions; post-hospital discharge visits to assist with transition back into the home; and continuity-of-care in coordination with the patient’s primary care physician or specialist.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for Landmark for two key reasons,” said Landmark Chief Business Officer Eric Van Horn. “First, we are aligned in our beliefs that clinical excellence and coordinated care will help people reach their best health outcomes. Second, Humana offers us the opportunity to reach more chronically-ill patients with the type of care we’d want for our own loved ones.”

“We’re pleased to work with Landmark to bring this kind of coordinated, at-home care model to our Medicare Advantage members for the first time,” said Humana Health Guidance Organization Vice President Chuck Stemple, D.O. “This collaboration will provide care in a comforting setting with the benefit of an entire care team working in coordination with the patient’s existing primary care physician in a holistic approach.”

The agreement with Landmark is part of Humana’s longstanding commitment to value-based care, which emphasizes:

More personal time with health professionals and personalized care that is tailored to each person’s unique health situation; Access to proactive health screenings and programs that are focused on preventing illness; Improved care for people living with chronic conditions with a focus on avoiding health complications (watch Humana’s “Better Chronic Management Through Value-Based Care” video); Leveraging technologies, such as data analytics, that connect physicians and help them work as a team to coordinate care around the patient; and Reimbursement to physicians linked to the health outcomes of their patients rather than solely on the quantity of services they provide (fee-for-service).

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of December 31, 2017, Humana has 1.9 million individual Medicare Advantage members and approximately 140,000 commercial members who are cared for by 52,000 primary care physicians in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 43 states and Puerto Rico. Humana reached its 2017 calendar year goal of having 66 percent of Humana’s 2.9 million total individual Medicare Advantage members seeing primary care physicians in value-based payment relationships. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is approximately 3.3 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings. For more information, visit humana.com/valuebasedcare.

About Landmark

Landmark is an industry leader of home-based medical care for patients with complex health needs, covering more than 80,000 lives. Its community-based, physician-led medical teams specialize in house calls and deliver medical, behavioral, social and palliative care to individuals with multiple chronic conditions wherever they reside, and wherever they need it. Landmark’s teams of mobile clinicians collaborate with patients’ families, caregivers and other medical providers to bring coordinated healthcare to people who need it the most. Landmark operates nationally, expanding coverage to reach 13 states in 2018. For more information, visit www.landmarkhealth.org.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Additional Information

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in a Humana plan depends on contract renewal. The benefit information provided is a brief summary, not a complete description of benefits. For more information, contact the plan. Limitations, copayments and restrictions may apply. Benefits, premium and member cost-share may change on January 1 of each year. The Formulary, pharmacy network, and/or provider network may change at any time. You will receive notice when necessary.

