AppArmor Safety Apps and AppArmor Alert Unified Notification System Receive Platinum Secure Campus Awards

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--AppArmor, the industry standard in custom mobile safety apps for higher education institutions and healthcare facilities across the globe is proud to announce that both the AppArmor Safety Apps and the AppArmor Alert Unified Mass Notification System received the 2018 “Platinum” distinction in this year’s Secure Campus Awards from Campus Security & Life Safety.

AppArmor was the shared Platinum winner of the Emergency Notification/Mass Notification category and the exclusive Platinum winner of the Security & Personal Safety Smartphone Applications. The full list of organizations can be found here.

An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected the top entries in the 2018 categories and named them winners using criteria including Features, Innovation, User Friendliness, Interoperability, Quality, Design, Market Opportunity and Impact in the Security Industry, Technical Advances, and Scalability.

“As a trusted safety app and mass notification provider for over 170 institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe and the Caribbean, AppArmor is thrilled to have been selected by the independent judging panel of career professionals in the security industry” said David Sinkinson, Co-Founder of AppArmor. “Our dedication to secure and scalable emergency response and safety technology are reflected in these two great awards.”

President and group publisher of the Infrastructure Solutions Group of 1105 Media, Kevin O’Grady, added: “Campus security has been a real issue across the country lately, so it is great to see all the outstanding products and services that are available to the marketplace. Campus Security & Life Safety’s goal is to continue to educate professionals in this important industry.”

AppArmor Safety apps, the flagship product of AppArmor, give organizations over 50 powerful safety features which can be provided to end-users. This includes unlimited push notifications, location services features, geofencing capabilities, and much more. Further, all apps on the platform are fully branded to the organization, leading to 50-100 times more downloads than other safety app options in the market.

AppArmor Alert, the unified mass notification system from AppArmor, further complements the safety app push notification offering by including mass email, mass text messages, mass outbound calling, desktop notifications (with optional panic button), social media broadcasting, and more. All mechanisms are aggregated into a single dashboard and fully CAP compliant.

Any organizations interested in the platform are encouraged to contact AppArmor for a free no obligation trial of the software.

About AppArmor Mobile

A division of CutCom Software, AppArmor develops custom mobile safety applications and emergency notification systems for universities, colleges, healthcare facilities and private institutions across the globe. AppArmor is a leader in safety, security, and emergency notification software.

To learn more about AppArmor's services, please visit http://www.apparmor.com/

