AVM to Disrupt Commercial Electric Vehicle Market at ACT Expo 2018 Debut

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--At the upcoming Advanced Clean Expo (ACT) Expo 2018 from April 30 to May 3 in Long Beach, California, AVM (Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing) will be unveiling the first vehicle in its line of all-electric, mid-size shuttle buses, the EV27. In about the same time it takes to fill up a gas tank, AVM’s 100% electric, low-floor EV27 shuttle is fully charged and ready to go, maximizing on-duty time. Also available in 21 and 33 foot lengths, AVM’s EV27 is ideal for loop-based routes supporting corporate and school campuses, hotels and rental car facilities, airports, and affording “first/last mile” solutions to private communities.

AVM’s exclusive joint venture is powered by Yinlong Energy, one of the world’s leading energy manufacturers and innovators. AVM shuttles are powered by Yinlong’s proprietary lithium–titanate battery (LTO) technology. An extremely safe and long-lasting lithium-based technology, LTO cells can endure more than 20,000 cycles, ensuring the batteries’ lifespan exceeds that of the vehicle. This robust and proven technology takes full advantage of AVM’s 350 kW CCS 2.0 high-powered charger, enabling the EV27’s rapid charge time.

Having a vehicle charge fully in less than ten minutes not only maximizes the total time in service for operators, but also eliminates the range anxiety often associated with electric vehicles. While most routes serviced by mid-size shuttles accommodate ten-minute breaks every three to four hours, the EV27, when coupled with AVM’s 350 kW CCS 2.0 charger, has effectively unlimited range under those conditions. Needing only ten minutes every few hours reduces the number of chargers required compared to an overnight or multiple-hour charging scheme. AVM’s EV27 saves operators as much as 50% in overall total cost of ownership due to reduced maintenance, fuel and other costs and provides greater reliability and longevity. Plus, the EV27 affords a quiet, zero-emission solution for neighborhoods, urban areas, and anywhere else air and noise pollution are concerns. The EV27’s unprecedented value equation enables operators to switch to an all-electric solution better aligned with green initiatives and environmental mandates.

“With the debut of the EV27, AVM is making electric-powered commercial shuttles practical as well as truly desirable,” says Larry Brennan, CEO of AVM. “With such a competitive pricing model, short charge-time and proven technology, we’ve removed any remaining deterrents. Moving from traditional combustion-power to 100% electric is finally not just an environmental consideration — it’s the smart business decision.”

Every AVM vehicle connects to AVM’s real-time, cloud-based “smart” technology. Operators can select and customize ridership experience with features such as USB charging and Wi-Fi, fleet management, navigation, route optimization, and unparalleled, remote-access, data-collection opportunities.

A portfolio company of the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI), AVM has commitments from launch customers in the U.S. and abroad for more than 250 vehicles. AVM is continuing the momentum of the EV27 launch and will be rolling out a full range of additional commercial electric vehicles including vans, transit buses, school buses, and tour coaches, in a variety of lengths and capacities. For more information, visit www.avmfg.com.

About AVM Headquartered in Los Angeles, Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing (AVM) is the first company to make electric-powered commercial vehicles the preferred solution for short-range routes. AVM provides 100% electric, zero-emission, smart commercial vehicles that can charge in less than ten minutes. Its unsurpassed battery life, powerful 350 kW CCS 2.0 charging station, and competitive overall pricing creates an irresistible value equation for operators. Along with its key partners, Yinlong, Wamar and Havenrock, AVM is disrupting the commercial electric vehicle industry. www.avmfg.com.

