J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Recognizes 77 Drivers for Safely Driving Two Million-Plus Miles, Awards Nearly $1 Million in Bonuses

LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, recently recognized 77 J.B. Hunt drivers who achieved two, three, and four million safe miles driven within the past year, awarding nearly $1 million in safe driver bonuses. The elite group was honored by J.B. Hunt during a celebration at its corporate headquarters in Lowell, Arkansas, on April 24.

(left to right) J.B. Hunt President of Dedicated Contract Services Nick Hobbs, Chief Operations Officer Craig Harper, and Chief Commercial Officer Shelley Simpson congratulate drivers during the Million Mile Walk of Fame at corporate headquarters in Lowell, Arkansas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At J.B. Hunt we challenge our drivers to be the safest fleet on the road, and these are the champions who lead that effort every day,” said Craig Harper, executive vice president and chief operations officer at J.B. Hunt. “They are the example of the commitment, hard work, and precision that this company was founded on. One million miles is a monumental accomplishment. To achieve that twice, three times, and for some, four times, makes you one of the most talented drivers out there, and I’m proud to have them on our team.”

The highlight of the celebration was the Million Mile Walk of Fame, a long-standing tradition at J.B. Hunt. Each Million Mile driver descended four flights of stairs lined with hundreds of employees who showed appreciation for their commitment to safety with applause, high-fives, and hugs.

Having previously accomplished one, two, or three safe million miles in their J.B. Hunt careers, these drivers will receive additional recognition on J.B. Hunt’s Million Mile Wall. The wall lists the names of all J.B. Hunt drivers who have reached one million safe miles, which to date totals more than 3,400.

The Million Mile event is the premier celebration for J.B. Hunt drivers and their families. The company has hosted the ceremony since 2001 and has recognized Million Mile drivers dating back to 1971. J.B. Hunt is committed to its drivers and recruits the top talent in the industry, putting thousands of skilled and well-trained drivers on the road each year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

