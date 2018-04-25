Revel Consulting Hires Harshit Parikh as Managing Director to Meet Rapidly Growing Demand for Integrated Digital Solutions

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Revel Consulting today named Harshit (Harsh) Parikh as managing director to lead the firm’s rapidly growing technology services offering. The move comes on the heels of the full-service digital consultancy tapping David Overcash in 2017 as its first chief commercial officer. Parikh will report to Vikas Kamran, Revel’s CEO, and work closely with Overcash to integrate the firm’s ambitious strategies into its work with clients across multiple industries with new technology-backed solutions for digital strategy, transformation and experiences.

“Harsh is a true leader who knows what it takes to build teams that can architect, implement and run comprehensive digital transformation initiatives, and we’re excited to have him on board,” said Kamran. “While large legacy firms struggle to reformat to meet today’s reality, Revel’s digital native status puts us on the fast track to becoming the industry’s premier full-service digital consultancy. Pairing Harsh’s deep technology expertise with the commercialization strategies we’re putting in place sends the signal that we’re not slowing down any time soon.”

Parikh is a seasoned technology executive with nearly 20 years of experience leading large engineering teams, architecting complex technical solutions across multiple service offerings and platforms, and building and scaling geographically distributed teams to deliver them.

“As Revel continues to expand its technology services and partnership strategy, we set our sights high in finding a leader with the perfect blend of operational, technical and client service expertise,” said Overcash. “Some called it an impossible dream, but when we found Harsh, we knew we wanted him on the team as we turn our mission into reality.”

A true digital native, throughout his career, Parikh has advised clients on a diverse range of initiatives, including digital marketing, technology strategy & roadmap, enterprise solution architecture, CMS platforms, data platforms, commerce solutions, dev ops & custom development; and led several global, technology-driven digital transformation initiatives for Fortune 500 clients. His technical expertise includes building large scale distributed cloud native solutions on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as platform solutions such as Adobe, Sitecore, Salesforce, Drupal/Aquia, Hippo and Contentful. Early in his career, Parikh held software development and technical architect roles at Microsoft and Accenture.

Prior to joining Revel, Parikh spent the last 10 years with SapientRazorfish and held several key leadership positions, most recently as senior technology director for the company’s technology services offering. He also led SapientRazorfish’s Marketing Technology Capability Group for the firm’s West region, where his cross-functional team provided technology solutions for several of the company’s largest clients across the region, and headed up the technology disciplines for firm’s Seattle and Los Angeles offices. Previously he led the firm’s Sitecore practice nationally and was part of the Sitecore Partner Advisory Board.

“Revel’s been digital since day one, which positions the firm to accelerate in today’s changing consulting market and makes it a powerful draw,” said Parikh. “Very few firms are digital natives, able to respond at the pace the market demands and put the right pieces in place to deliver the full set of solutions companies are looking for. I’m excited I can be part of Revel as the firm does just that.”

