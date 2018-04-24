47Lining Launches AWS Quick Start to Enable Customers to Perform Advanced Analytics on Industrial Time Series Data

NIWOT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--47Lining, a REAN Cloud Company, today announced its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Time Series Data Connector Quick Start at Hannover Messe, the world’s leading trade show for industrial technology, from April 23-27 th. The Connector Quick Start allows companies to quickly and easily synchronize their industrial time series data to AWS so they can perform advanced predictive and historic analytics using the full breadth of AWS big data and partner services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005348/en/

Industrial Time Series Data Connector Architecture (Graphic: Business Wire)

47Lining developed the Industrial Time Series Data Connector Service so organizations can leverage their investment in common on-premises industrial process data historians while simplifying the process of making their data available on AWS in formats suitable for advanced analytics. For decades, industrial organizations have been using time series database software to harness data from their industrial devices and systems to provide real-time operational intelligence. By connecting users and devices, these systems play a critical role in helping enterprises address their most pressing business challenges. Now, organizations can reduce costs, accelerate their pace of innovation, and bring together data previously held in silos, by synchronizing their real-time and historic industrial time series data on AWS. 47Lining offers a jumpstart consulting offer on AWS’s Solution Space to help customers get started with use of the Connector.

“The AWS Industrial Time Series Data Connector enables us to pull sensor data for assets that we operate for ourselves and on behalf of third-party customers into a data lake,” said Damien Buie, Chief Digital Officer, EDF Renewables. “We can now provide enhanced, near-real-time transparency and analytic capabilities to our customers regarding asset performance.”

The Industrial Time Series Data Connector Quick Start can ingest data through either Amazon Kinesis or AWS Internet of Things (IoT) services. The launch of the Connector was developed in close connection with AWS IoT Analytics, a fully-managed service that makes it easy for companies to run sophisticated analytics on massive volumes of IoT data without worrying about the cost and complexity typically required to build their own IoT analytics platform.

“47Lining is excited to have the opportunity to offer the AWS Industrial Time Series Data Connector Quick Start to a variety of customers, particularly those in the oil & gas, energy & utilities, and manufacturing industries,” says Mick Bass, Senior Vice President of 47Lining’s Big Data Practice. “The Quick Start will really revolutionize how companies derive insights from their time series data. By eliminating data silos, industrial customers will be able to use a broad array of descriptive, predictive, and real-time analytics, driving insights from their time series data while keeping it secure.”

About Hannover Messe

Hannover Messe is the world’s leading trade fair for industrial technology. The fair draws over 225,000 attendees and over 6,500 exhibitors each year and is held in Hanover, Germany. Further information about Hannover Messe, the technologies, and the core areas of industry that will be exhibited this year can be found by visiting http://www.hannovermesse.de/home.

About 47Lining

47Lining, a REAN Cloud Company, is a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) who has achieved AWS Big Data Competencystatus and participates in the AWS Service Delivery Program with focus on Amazon Kinesis, Amazon Redshift, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon EMR and Amazon Machine Learning. We develop big data solutions and deliver big data managed services built from underlying AWS building blocks. We help customers build, operate and manage breathtaking “Data Machines” for their data-driven businesses. We architect solutions that address traditional data warehousing, Internet of Things (IoT) analytics back-ends, predictive analytics and machine learning to open up new business opportunities. Our experience spans use cases in multiple industries including energy, oil & gas, mining, life sciences, gaming, retail analytics, financial services and media & entertainment. 47Lining and REAN Cloud are registered trademarks of REAN Cloud LLC.

Click here to learn more about 47Lining’s Big Data Services.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005348/en/

CONTACT: OneChocolate for REAN Cloud

Jaime Tero, +1 415-755-8639

jaimet@onechocolatecomms.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET

SOURCE: REAN Cloud

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 09:30 AM/DISC: 04/24/2018 09:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005348/en