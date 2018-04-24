Mitutoyo America Corporation Showcases High Performing Micrometer and Caliper Lines

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Mitutoyo America Corporation is showcasing its highest performing micrometer and caliper lines, including High-Accuracy Digimatic Micrometer, QuantuMike Series 293-Coolant Proof Micrometer and its IP67 ABSOLUTE Digimatic Coolant-proof Calipers. All three products are best in class and feature unique capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005006/en/

IP67 Digimatic Coolant Proof Caliper (Photo: Business Wire)

High Accuracy Digimatic Micrometer

The first micrometer to offer 0.1µm/5µinch resolution measurement. The High-Accuracy Digimatic® Micrometer utilizes the Absolute® rotary sensor, which reduces instrument error to ±0.5µm to deliver high-accuracy with no trade-off in operability. Features an extremely rigid frame for stable measurement and a constant-force barrel/spindle mechanism eliminates the possibility of over speed errors. Transference of body heat reduced with use of a dual heat shield design, minimizing errors attributable to thermal expansion while handheld measurements are performed. Available with SPC Output.

QuantuMike Series 293-Coolant Proof Micrometer

Up to 4X faster spindle feed over standard micrometers. 2mm per thimble-revolution as compared to the standard 0.5mm. An additional comparison to conventional micrometers, QuantuMike’s spindle positioning time is reduced by about 60 percent, while overall measurement time is decreased by as much as 35 percent. QuantuMike provides accuracy at an industry-leading ±1μm/.00005” throughout its measuring range. Rated a high IP65, the QuantuMike Series is totally protected from dust and protected against low pressure liquid or coolant jets. Available with SPC Output.

IP67 ABSOLUTE Digimatic Coolant-proof Calipers

Calipers rated a high IP67, total protecting the tool from dust and if immersed in liquid or coolant for a short period, will still work at 100 percent measuring accuracy. A Larger LCD of 9 mm, a 22 percent increase in height for improved visibility. The automatic power on/off shuts down the LCD after 20 minutes of inactivity, but the ABS scale origin is unaffected. Power is restored to the display when the slider is moved. Available with SPC Output.

is the world's largest provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software. Mitutoyo's nationwide network of Metrology Centers and support operations provides application, calibration, service, repair and educational programs to ensure that our 8,500+ metrology products will deliver measurement solutions for our customers throughout their lifetime.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005006/en/

CONTACT: Mitutoyo America Corporation

965 Corporate Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60502

Phone: (630) 820-9666; Fax: (630) 820-2614

E-mail: marketing@mitutoyo.com

Website: www.mitutoyo.com

or

Media inquiries:

Mark Izumi

Marketing Group Manager

Phone: (630) 723-3550

E-mail:mark.izumi@mitutoyo.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Mitutoyo America Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 08:18 AM/DISC: 04/24/2018 08:18 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005006/en