Utah DOT Adds HERE Traffic Data to Iteris Performance Measurement Platform

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has agreed to a new contract to use Iteris iPeMS® to manage and measure the performance of its intelligent transportation systems across the state.

In combination with real-time and historical traffic data from HERE Technologies – a global leader in mapping and location platform services – the new engagement expands its original Iteris iPeMS implementation from 2014 and is renewable annually for up to five years. The service will give UDOT the ability to analyze and visualize real-time and historical traffic data, while measuring and forecasting the impacts of changing weather on pavement conditions, construction work and infrastructure health for improving roadway mobility and safety.

Features include real-time maps, real-time bottlenecks, animations, historical trend reports, dynamic route creation, reliability maps, reports and measures, congestion charts, weather overlays and route summary reports.

“Iteris is a trusted partner that is uniquely qualified in harnessing and analyzing traffic data. Gaining access to statewide traffic insights via Iteris iPeMS’ easy-to-use interface will make a significant contribution to our goal of reaching zero crashes, injuries and fatalities throughout the state of Utah,” said Kelly Burns, traffic mobility engineer at the Utah Department of Transportation. “We intend to use this data to prioritize project needs, measure arterial reliability, automatically detect unusual congestion outside of our transportation management system limits and communicate event-related traffic. We are also exploring options to use this to measure incident management team benefits.”

“This comprehensive, statewide expansion of Iteris iPeMS, which now leverages the power of HERE location data and covers arterial roads as well as freeway networks, underscores UDOT’s commitment to investing in the safety and efficiency of its roadways,” said Ramin Massoumi, general manager and senior vice president, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “Utah is one of the leading states in traffic performance measurement and serves as both a valued partner and instructive example of the demand for transportation analytics solutions across the country.”

“Managing congestion and prioritizing projects that improve mobility and safety is an important role of the Utah Department of Transportation,” said Monali Shah, director of intelligent transportation at HERE Technologies. “We are proud to provide HERE real-time and historical traffic data, with Iteris’ analytical tools, to deliver a real-time understanding of road performance and the insights needed for data-driven project planning and management.”

Government agencies and municipalities throughout North America, including the Virginia Department of Transportation, the California Department of Transportation and the City of Toronto, use performance measurement systems from Iteris to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.

