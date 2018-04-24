DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Walmart and DoorDash today announced they are teaming up to help expand the retailer’s popular Online Grocery Delivery option beginning with the Atlanta metro area. DoorDash and Walmart will broaden their work together in more markets in the coming months as the retailer expands to reach more than 40 percent of U.S. households with delivery by the end of the year.

“We’re connecting all the parts of our business to create a shopping experience like no one else can. With the expansion of our Online Grocery Delivery program, customers can have great items at everyday low prices delivered to their door with the click of a button,” said Greg Foran, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “With the help of DoorDash, we’re delivering the best of Walmart to customers in Atlanta and beyond.”

DoorDash, along with Walmart’s team of more than 18,000 personal shoppers, will bring delivery to thousands of customers in Atlanta allowing them to shop for and have fresh groceries without ever leaving their couch. Personal shoppers must complete a three-week training program learning how to select the freshest produce and the best cuts of meat for Online Grocery customers.

“Our work with Walmart marks DoorDash’s official launch beyond restaurant delivery,” said DoorDash’s Chief Operating Officer, Christopher Payne. “We look forward to expanding across the country, enabling Walmart customers everywhere to spend more time doing the things they love.”

Walmart Grocery Delivery brings customers the convenience of shopping when and where they want for quality, fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items, along with pantry staples, consumables and seasonal general merchandise. To use delivery, customers in Atlanta place their orders online at Walmart.com/grocery or on the existing Walmart Grocery App, switch to the Delivery tab, and select a delivery window at checkout. After orders have been picked by Walmart’s personal shoppers, a DoorDash “Dasher” retrieves the order from a Walmart store and delivers it right to the customer during their specified delivery window.

Groceries can be delivered to customers as soon as the same day. Walmart’s Online Grocery Delivery carries a simple $9.95 fee and a $30 minimum order - no subscription, no price markups. Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order.

The retailer also offers an Online Grocery Pickup service that allows customers to order their groceries online and pick them up in stores without ever getting out of their cars. The service, which has become a customer favorite and touted as a “Grocery Hero” for moms on the go and time-strapped families, is now available in 1,200 stores, nearly 30 in Atlanta, with 1,000 more to be added this year.

