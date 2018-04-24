Hilton Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Iconic Santa Barbara Resort to Portfolio

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Today, Santa Barbara’s iconic beachside destination opens its doors as Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, where guests will enjoy stunning coastal views. All 360 newly-remodeled guest rooms are stylishly appointed with ocean and sky-blue tones, driftwood inspired interiors, private balconies or patios.

The resort is a premier meetings and events destination with a wide array of indoor and outdoor event space, perfect for weddings, conferences and gatherings of any size. Centrally located, the landmark property is walking distance from quaint downtown Santa Barbara and easily accessible to Santa Barbara Airport and the Santa Barbara Amtrak Station via complimentary shuttle service. The newly modernized property continues the legacy established by the Fess Parker family while paying homage to the resort’s rich history, stunning location and the unique culture of Santa Barbara.

“From its unbeatable location to legacy of exceptional service, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort represents everything today’s travelers value,” said Joe Berger, executive vice president & president, Americas, Hilton. “With the renovations and repositioning of this resort, we are poised to redefine the guest experience for visitors to this top American destination.”

Formerly known as The Fess Parker, A DoubleTree by Hilton Resort, the hotel has undergone a complete renovation and will remain managed by Hilton (NYSE: HLT) and jointly owned by Park Hotels & Resorts along with the Fess Parker family who are proud to continue their 30-year partnership with Hilton.

“We look forward to this next chapter for the property and to continuing our long-standing partnership with Hilton,” said Eli and Ashley Parker, son and daughter of Fess Parker. “The resort may have a new look and a new name, but will continue to provide the same first-class visitor experience that has made both locals and travelers feel at home for several decades.”

Highlights from Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort include:

A Space for Every Occasion

Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort offers over 40,000 square feet of flexible space – the largest amount of meeting and event space in the region – ranging from newly renovated indoor/outdoor venues and spectacular outdoor locations. The semi-enclosed Plaza Del Sol boasts 180-degree views of the ocean and a connecting rotunda, perfect for beachside weddings or conference gatherings and the Grand Ball Room & Foyer can host large-scale, indoor events for up to 600 guests.

Delectable Dining

Savor locally-sourced California cuisine at The Roundhouse, offering all-day dining with a fresh and flavorful menu that changes daily, or Rodney’s Grill, where sustainable seafood and naturally raised meats are paired with the freshest seasonal ingredients Explore the wines of the Central Coast at the iconic Fess Parker Wine Tasting Room, which offers a self-service wine dispensing system Enjoy ocean breezes, a bistro-style menu and full service bar while watching the sunset over outdoor fire pits at The Set Relax with casual grab n’ go options at Java Del Mar or a lunch bite and a blended beverage at the poolside Terraza Del Mar

Signature Service & Amenities

Travelers seeking a serene retreat need look no further than Spa del Mar, where a variety of massages, facial treatments and salon services promise instant rejuvenation A heated outdoor pool and whirlpool are open year-round along with a 24-hour fitness center bound to entice with ocean views This pet-friendly resort also has a business center, gift shop, car rental desk and offers authentic local experience such as a Bike, Bites + Brews tour, horseback riding tour, wine tasting, golf and tennis on the three well-appointed on-site tennis courts.

Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort is also part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in and choose their room. The hotel is also part of Hilton’s Travel with Purpose corporate responsibility strategy, which fosters sustainable travel and tourism globally.

Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort is located at 633 East Cabrillo Boulevard, Santa Barbara, California. For more information or reservations, call +1-805-564-4333 or visit http://www3.hilton.com/en/hotels/california/hilton-santa-barbara-beachfront-resort-SBAFPHH/index.html.

