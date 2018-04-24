Breakthrough Augmented Reality Designed for the Mass Market (Consumer and Enterprise)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--PogoTec, Inc. (PogoTec™), an innovator in electronic wearables that attach to eyewear with a special focus on enhancing visual experiences, today unveiled the design of PogoAR™ – a unique approach to augmented reality.

PogoAR is being developed as a first-of-its-kind binocular augmented reality (“AR”) system that works seamlessly with most existing eyewear styles to provide a convenient, fashionable and easily portable AR platform. PogoAR is being built with a proprietary binocular vision system, while maintaining the fashionable look when attached to eyewear. With PogoAR, eyewear (new and old) can be made AR-ready by attaching a small proprietary AR system to the top of the eyeglass frame.

“There are 2.6 billion wearers of prescription eyewear in the world today and far more if non-prescription sunglasses are included and every year over 300M pair of new eyewear are sold,” said Brendan Sheil, PogoTec’s Chief Executive Officer. “PogoAR is a natural extension of PogoTec’s product strategy, enabling consumers with another innovative wearable device attachable to eyewear.”

PogoTec combines its deep expertise in eyewear, electronics, vision and optics with patent-pending intellectual property to deliver a high-quality AR experience. PogoAR is being designed for the consumer and enterprise markets.

The company recently announced the hiring of Svetlana Samoilova as Vice President of Augmented Reality (AR). Ms. Samoilova was previously Senior Director of Engineering of HoloLens at Microsoft where she was responsible for system integration of HoloLens, engineering of advanced and new technologies, early prototyping, HoloLens peripherals, firmware development and hardware design verification. Samoilova also spent more than eight years at Apple Inc. as Director of Mobile Devices of the iPod/iPhone division.

“Augmented Reality is changing the way we see our world and the market for AR is growing significantly,” said Samoilova. “I’m excited to lead the team that is creating the first consumer friendly, lightweight and economical binocular AR system that is attachable to nearly all eyewear.”

With PogoAR one or two SKUs can attach to the vast majority of eyeglass frame styles. PogoAR can work with clear prescription eyeglasses and non-prescription sunglasses. Multiple patent applications have been filed.

PogoTec launched PogoCam™ – its first electronic wearable device attachable to eyewear – this past November. PogoCam is a small, lightweight, easily removable eyewear camera that captures photos and HD videos. PogoAR represents the company’s next exciting initiative, positioning itself uniquely in the anticipated $100B+, high-growth augmented reality marketplace.

About PogoTec

PogoTec™, Inc. is currently a privately-owned company incorporated in Delaware. PogoTec is an innovator in electronic wearables that attach to eyewear with a special focus on enhancing visual experiences. PogoTec’s product offerings consist of PogoCam: the small, light, and easily removable eyewear camera perfect for every lifestyle; PogoTrack: a proprietary attachment meant for attaching electronic wearable devices to eyewear while maintaining the fashion look of eyewear; and PogoLoop: a proprietary universal adapter which is attachable to virtually all eyewear. PogoTec is developing a breakthrough AR system attachable to most eyewear (new and old). PogoTec’s AR system is being designed for the consumer market and enterprise. PogoTec’s management team and Board of Directors have extensive experience in creating and commercializing innovation. PogoTec has been extremely diligent in protecting its intellectual property and has numerous patent applications filed around the world with multiple patents already granted and others anticipated shortly. This IP is broken into six comprehensive IP families. For more information about PogoTec, please visit www.PogoTec.com.

