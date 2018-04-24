Love Your Melon Celebrates Superhero Day with Worldwide Impact and New Beanie Giving Machines

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--In celebration of National Superhero Day (April 28, 2018), Love Your Melon will spend this week spreading their impact wider than ever before by connecting with children battling cancer across the world and launching its new Beanie Giving Machine Initiative.

The brand new Beanie Giving Machines are Love Your Melon’s innovative way to provide an immediate impact for children battling cancer when they need it most. The giving machines feature an interactive screen that will allow children to choose their beanie and read Love Your Melon’s recently published children’s book, Adventures of the SuperCrew.

In honor of National Superhero Day, the first giving machines will be unveiled on April 26, 2018, in some of the largest children’s hospitals across the United States, including Advocate Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Florida Children’s Hospital, Boston Children’s Hospital and the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, with more launching in the next month. Love Your Melon’s goal is to put a Beanie Giving Machine in every children’s hospital. To request a machine in a children’s hospital near you, email info@loveyourmelon.com.

In addition to the launch of the Beanie Giving Machines, Love Your Melon will celebrate National Superhero Day by hosting over 200 events in six different countries across the world. They will be visiting children’s hospitals, hosting Superhero Adventures, teaming up with nonprofit partners such as Make-A-Wish and overall giving more than 10,000 beanies to children battling cancer.

“Superhero Day is about helping as many children as possible,” said Love Your Melon President, Zachary Quinn. “We believe in making children feel like the superheroes they are during the difficult process of cancer treatment. We look forward to sharing more beanies with children across the world using our new Beanie Giving Machines and continuing to fight cancer through research and family support.”

Love Your Melon Superhero Day is taking place at hospitals across the United States as well as in Ireland, England, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. See attached list for all locations ( Superhero Day Hospitals ).

To learn more about Love Your Melon, visit loveyourmelon.com.

ABOUT LOVE YOUR MELON Love Your Melon is an apparel brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America as well as supporting nonprofit organizations who lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Zachary Quinn and Brian Keller founded the company in 2012 while the two were sophomores in college. To date, the brand has given more than 135,000 beanies to children battling cancer and more than $4.5 million to fund cancer research initiatives. Fifty percent (50%) of profit from the sale of all Love Your Melon products is given to Love Your Melon’s nonprofit partners in the fight against pediatric cancer. More information on Love Your Melon can be found at loveyourmelon.com. Follow Love Your Melon on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

