Breakthrough Plant-Based Burger from Don Lee Farms SIZZLES with 1 Million Burgers Sold in Less Than 60 Days

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Don Lee Farms has sold more than a million Organic Plant-Based Burgers in less than sixty days, becoming the fastest growing product in its category. “Interest in our Organic Plant-Based Burger has just exploded,” said Donald Goodman, President, Don Lee Farms. “We are just keeping up with demand and are implementing plans to expand distribution every week.”

“The fact that our Organic Plant-Based Burger is made with plants and not with science has resonated with people. No one wants to eat a burger hidden with artificial or modified ingredients if they have the choice,” said Danny Goodman, Don Lee Farms. “They want natural. They want organic. They want real.”

The Don Lee Farms’ burger “bleeds” organic beet juice and sizzles on the grill from organic vegetable-based fats just like raw beef. It is the only burger in its category to qualify for the Organic Seal certified by USDA. The new burger launched to rave reviews. CookingLight Magazine proclaimed, “This burger was really delicious. I’d buy these again,” after tasting the top three leading brands.

“Having sold a million burgers this quickly has exceeded everyone’s expectations,” continued Donald. “The excitement around this burger has been overwhelming. We are now expanding availability in club stores and will be introducing the burger in restaurants and other retail markets in the upcoming months.”

About Don Lee Farms

Established in California in 1982, Don Lee Farms is a family-owned food manufacturer and leading national supplier of organic and conventional food products. They are the leading national producer of organic veggie burgers. Don Lee Farms produces meat, vegetarian and plant-based foods for retail, club, foodservice and school foodservice markets. Consumer products and end items are sold at major retailers nationwide such as Costco Wholesale®, Whole Foods Markets® and Walmart® under the Don Lee Farms label, private brands and under brands of their partners. For more information, visit www.donleefarms.com and follow Don Lee Farms on Facebook and Twitter, @DonLeeFarms.

