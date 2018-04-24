Noovie ARcade Interactive Augmented Reality Games Coming To A Big Screen Near You

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Hold on to your popcorn, because your movie experience just got a whole lot better! Beginning this Friday, April 27, movie audiences nationwide can play big screen interactive augmented reality (AR) games on their mobile phones by using Noovie ARcade, the revolutionary new companion app for the Noovie pre-show.

Noovie ARcade is available free in the iTunes and Google Play stores from National CineMedia (NCM), America’s Movie Network. The first of its kind, Noovie ARcade gives movie fans the chance to enjoy a gaming experience like no other while waiting for their feature film to start on over 20,800 movie screens in over 1,650 top theaters nationwide, including AMC, Cinemark, Regal Entertainment Group, and 50 other regional and local exhibitors.

To play, audiences only need to download the app and arrive at their local theater early to catch the Noovie pre-show, which will prompt viewers to open the app and aim their phones at the big screen when it’s time to play. Then, through their mobile phone, the movie theater will transform into a larger-than-life game setting! After the game, audiences can check the leaderboard to see how they rank and share their score with friends.

The Noovie ARcade app will feature a variety of game formats, including shooting, catching, and tossing games. New games will be continuously rolled out starting this summer.

Noovie ARcade Launch Games Include:

Cinevaders – A galactic worm hole opens up and aliens pour out to invade the theater. It’s up to the player to use powerful lasers to protect the theater from certain destruction. Emoji Escape – The emojis in your phone have escaped and are wreaking havoc in the theater lobby. Catch them all before they run off with all your favorite concessions.

“When we launched our new Noovie pre-show last year, our goal was to enhance the moviegoing experience and give audiences a reason to arrive early to discover what’s next in entertainment,” said Andy England, CEO of National CineMedia (NCM). “Gaming is a favorite activity of movie fans, so we wanted to give them a fun and unique way to interact with Noovie on the big screen through mobile augmented reality while they are waiting for their movie to start.” He added, “But, of course, Noovie will still remind people to silence their cell phones and put them away before the feature presentation!”

“Augmented reality unlocks immersive gaming experiences that are super fun and easy to play, and keep people coming back for more. Our mobile phones are the ultimate game controller and the movie theater auditorium is the ultimate gaming environment,” said Lawrence Snapp, NCM’s Chief Digital Officer & SVP, Corporate Development.

Noovie ARcade game play premiered this week in Las Vegas to an audience of A-lister talent and movie insiders at CinemaCon, the largest and most important gathering for the worldwide motion picture theater industry.

About National CineMedia (NCM)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the #1 Millennial weekend network in the U.S., NCM is the connector between brands and movie audiences. According to Nielsen, more than 700 million moviegoers annually attend theaters that are currently under contract to present NCM’s Noovie pre-show in 50 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group. NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,800 screens in over 1,650 theaters in 187 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.6% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information about National CineMedia, visit www.ncm.com.

For more information about Noovie ARcade, and to test the game play, visit www.Noovie.com.

This press release contains various forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including statements about the timing of the Noovie ARcade launch and movie audience reception. Investors are cautioned that reliance on these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the assumptions used in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements are, among others, hardware and software technology issues with the testing and implementation of this service and audience acceptance of the app and Noovie ARcade experience.

