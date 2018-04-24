Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Third Annual Make March Matter™ Campaign Raises $2 Million

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--The third annual Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter fundraising campaign raised $2 million dollars, the hospital announced Tuesday. The campaign doubled its $1 million fundraising goal thanks to partnerships with 95 businesses in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley who rallied community participation to give in support of critical, lifesaving care for children in Los Angeles.

Actors Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario supported the Make March Matter campaign by volunteering at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on March 15, 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Every year I am astounded by the level of compassion and generosity exhibited by the businesses and corporate partners and their followers in the community who support the Make March Matter campaign and help us fulfill our mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for our patients and their families,” says Children’s Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul S. Viviano.

“There was something for everyone with this year’s campaign, which featured 40 events in 31 days and a variety of fundraising activities and opportunities from shopping to dining to exercising -- all in support of CHLA,” says Dawn Wilcox, vice president of Corporate Partnerships at CHLA.

Make March Matter was created by CHLA in 2016 as a way to identify a time of year devoted specifically to children’s hospitals and children’s health. The month of March was selected as it signifies the start of spring. And with the new season comes a feeling of hope, new beginnings, and life. This year Children’s National Health System in Washington, DC joined the movement by launching their own inaugural Make March Matter campaign.

Numerous promotions and events highlighted this year’s campaign including shopping events and promotions at Intermix and Theory, Calleen Cordero, Trina Turk and may more; CHLA-themed fitness classes at Cycle House, Orangetheory and Body by Simone; and Drybar donated 100 percent of proceeds for blowouts at their Culver City location. Teen fashion designer Grace Rose hosted a fashion show at The Americana at Brand and donated a portion of sales from her Rosie G clothing line, and the Los Angeles Kings and the Los Angeles Galaxy hosted special CHLA-themed games at Staples Center and the StubHub Center, respectively. For the third consecutive year, Panda Express earned top campaign contributor honors by raising $390,000.

“Our associates and our customers are passionate about helping Children’s Hospital Los Angeles continue to offer groundbreaking medical treatment to the precious patients they treat,” says Peggy Cherng, Panda Express co-chair and co-chief executive officer. “I’m thrilled that their efforts raised $390,000 for the Make March Matter campaign.”

Celebrities who gave CHLA hands-on support throughout March include Patrick J. Adams, Victoria Arlen, Troian Bellisario, Jacey Duprie, Yael Grobglas , the KOST 103.5 Ellen K Morning Show team, Elliot Knight, Brooke Lyons, Lea Michele, Italia Ricci, Louise Roe, Becca Tobin and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

“We are so grateful for the enthusiasm and commitment from the businesses and the community extended to CHLA,” Wilcox says. “Thanks to their support, we can continue to provide expert medical care to the pediatric patients we treat.”

Make March Matter

Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that builds awareness and support for children’s health in Los Angeles. The campaign supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—a nonprofit pediatric academic medical center dedicated to offering more than 350 specialty programs and services to help the health of children. The goal of the campaign is to raise money in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to ensure that all of its pediatric patients receive the critical lifesaving care they need.

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is ranked the top children’s hospital in California and sixth in the nation for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll. Clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation dating from 1932. CHLA is home to The Saban Research Institute, one of the largest and most productive pediatric research facilities in the United States. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram, and visit our child health blog ( CHLA.org/blog ) and our research blog ( ResearCHLABlog.org ).

