Agari Appoints Armen Najarian as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Agari, a leading cybersecurity company, today announced it has appointed Armen Najarian as chief marketing officer (CMO). Najarian joins with more than 15 years of Silicon Valley enterprise technology and cybersecurity marketing expertise. As the first CMO for Agari, Najarian is charged with strengthening the Agari brand worldwide and enabling market demand for Agari solutions across direct and partner channels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005499/en/

Agari Appoints Armen Najarian as CMO (Photo: Business Wire)

“Armen has consistently demonstrated an ability to grow revenue and company valuation through a best-in-class marketing and communications strategy,” said Ravi Khatod, CEO, Agari. “As Agari continues its global expansion and explosive momentum, Armen will be a fantastic leader and addition to the executive team to accelerate growth.”

Najarian joins Agari from ThreatMetrix, a digital identity company that was acquired by RELX Group for $830 million in 2018. As CMO of ThreatMetrix, Najarian built a high-performance marketing system that accelerated market demand, doubled annual recurring revenue, and substantially increased company valuation. Prior to ThreatMetrix, Najarian served as vice president of corporate marketing for DemandTec, which was acquired by IBM for $440 million in 2012 following a successful IPO. Following the acquisition, Najarian served as program director within the $8 billion IBM Cloud business unit where he led go-to-market for the worldwide IBM SaaS portfolio.

Najarian has served in multiple senior marketing roles across a variety of pre-IPO startups and Fortune 500 organizations, including Softcoin (acquired by YOU Technology), Gateway, Avery Dennison, Velosel (acquired by TIBCO) and ConAgra Foods. He earned his bachelor of science in accounting from University of Massachusetts Lowell and his MBA from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.

“I can’t think of a better time than right now to leverage my experience in cloud and identity solutions to accelerate the next stage of growth for Agari,” said Armen Najarian, CMO, Agari. “Email security has become a must-have enterprise technology and Agari’s award-winning solutions are clearly superior to its competitors.”

Follow Armen Najarian on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/armennajarian

About Agari

Agari, a leading cybersecurity company, is trusted by leading Fortune 1000 companies to protect their enterprise, partners and customers from advanced email phishing attacks. The Agari Email Trust Platform is the industry’s only solution that ‘understands’ the true sender of emails, leveraging the company’s proprietary, global email telemetry network and patent-pending, predictive Agari Identity Intelligence TM (AI 2 ) to identify and stop phishing attacks. The platform powers Agari Enterprise Protect, which help organizations protect themselves from advanced spear phishing attacks, and Agari Customer Protect, which protects consumers from email attacks that spoof enterprise brands. Agari, a recipient of the JPMorgan Chase Hall of Innovation Award and recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Security, is backed by Alloy Ventures, Battery Ventures, First Round Capital, Greylock Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Scale Venture Partners. Learn more at http://www.agari.com and follow us on Twitter @AgariInc.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005499/en/

CONTACT: for Agari

Clinton Karr

agari@summitstrategygroup.net

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE SECURITY

SOURCE: Agari

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/24/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005499/en