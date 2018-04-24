Lighting Science Partners with Target Holdings UK Ltd. to Bring Human-Centric Lighting to the United Kingdom

WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2018--Lighting Science ®, the global leader in human-centric lighting solutions, announced today the launch of the international versions of its GoodDay ® A19, GoodNight ® A19, and Sleepy Baby ® LED bulbs, and the offering of these products in the UK market. These popular LED lighting products will be available for both consumer and commercial sale beginning in May 2018, through a partnership with the premier UK distributor, Target Holdings UK Ltd.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005656/en/

For 30 years, Lighting Science has been pioneering human-centric LED solutions for varying environments, from residential and educational, to workplace and healthcare. Target Holding’s recognition and understanding of the existing LED market in the UK, and of the increased demand for healthy lighting in all channels and verticals of this market, has led to a natural partnership with Lighting Science. This partnership combines the technology and products of Lighting Science with the channel knowledge of Target Holdings to engage a market that is poised to embrace healthy lighting.

“As wellness trends become more popular in the UK, Europe and globally, we are committed to bringing our products to end-users in these geographies,” said Khim Lee, President of Lighting Science. “We are excited to team up with Target Holdings, whose focus is on educating the consumer about the science behind our top-performing human-centric products. This partnership confirms the growing traction that Lighting Science products are gaining worldwide.”

Lighting Science’s team of experts were the first to develop patented technologies in collaboration with NASA to support the circadian rhythms of astronauts on the International Space Station. Using these proprietary engineered spectrum technologies, the GoodDay ® A19, GoodNight ® A19, and Sleepy Baby ® bulbs promote increased productivity, performance and focus during the day and a more restful sleep at night. These products will be available online for immediate delivery across Europe through three channels - via Lighting Science at www.amazon.com.uk, through Target Holdings UK at www.targetholdings.co.uk, and through the Optoguard label at www.optoguard.co.uk.

“We are excited to team up with Lighting Science to bring their healthy LED lighting solutions to our commercial and residential customers in the United Kingdom,” said Simon Parslow, Sales and Marketing Director of Target Holdings Limited. “We are looking forward to addressing the rapidly growing human-centric lighting market in Europe.”

Following the online launch in May, Lighting Science products will be available through large-scale consumer retail channels in the UK and, over time, across Europe.

About Lighting Science

Lighting Science is a global leader in innovative LED lighting solutions that designs, manufactures and brings to market advanced, intelligent products for consumer and commercial applications. Lighting Science is creating biological, horticultural and urban lighting solutions with products such as GoodNight ®, GoodDay ®, and Sleepy Baby ® LED bulbs and the groundbreaking horticulture light, the GroBar ™. Lighting Science has won numerous awards, including several Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Sustainability Awards, Edison Awards, Sapphire Awards, and an IES Illumination Award. For their patented technology products, Lighting Science won Popular Science Magazine’s 2016 Best of What New Award, Architect’s Newspaper Best Products of 2016, and Architectural Record 2016 Product of the Year. They have more than 400 patents to date, and are experimenting with new uses for LEDs ranging from air purification to enhancing vision. Lighting Science is headquartered in Rhode Island, with research and development facilities in Florida. Learn more at www.lsgc.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and the Lighting Science Blog.

About Target Holdings

Formally known as Clarity Vision Limited, Target Holdings (UK) Limited has been born out of a management buyout in January of 2013. Combining the strengths of the existing management team, and bringing former members back into the fold, Target Holdings is well placed to offer a complete product supply solution. The company offers product development and sourcing, warehouse and logistics, sales and distribution and disposal stock planning. Customers of Target Holdings can work with selected divisions or take advantage of a complete turnkey supply chain solution. Learn more at www.targetholdings.co.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005656/en/

CONTACT: Lighting Science

Alexandra Polier,alex@whatisyourdna.com

Rachel Frank,rachel@whatisyourdna.com

917-693-2768

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA RHODE ISLAND

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS HOME GOODS INTERIOR DESIGN RETAIL CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Lighting Science

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/24/2018 06:00 AM/DISC: 04/24/2018 06:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424005656/en